If she had done nothing else in her career, Isabel Toledo, who died Monday of breast cancer at the age of 59, would be celebrated for dressing Michelle Obama for her husband’s 2009 inauguration ceremony. In a harbinger of the coming eight years, Obama chose a sheath dress and matching coat made by a Cuban American woman rather than by the grizzled white men—Ralph Lauren, Bill Blass, James Galanos—whose designs had heretofore been synonymous with “American” style in the White House. Obama accessorized with Jimmy Choo shoes and gloves from J. Crew, mixing the aspirational and the affordable with an elegance that would become her style signature. And, instead of the usual red, white, or blue, she wore a greenish-yellowish hue that Toledo called “lemongrass”—a typical example of the designer’s taste for “off” colors.

In Toledo’s words, the outfit “had sunshine.” It brightened up the gray January day, and paid tribute to a president who had campaigned on a platform of hope and change. The New York Times wrote, “If Mrs. Obama is a different and more stylish first lady than the country has seen in a while, she proved it Tuesday with some striking fashion choices.” The “sophisticated” look “seemed designed to stand out against the traditional red and somber black coats on the Capitol steps” while telegraphing her “adventurous spirit.” The outfit may not have been universally loved (Canada’s National Post said the retro ensemble was “less Jackie O than Pat Nixon”), but it was unforgettable.

That day was just one snapshot of Toledo’s impressive oeuvre, and merely one manifestation of the late designer’s own adventurous spirit. After coming to New Jersey as a political refugee when she was a child, Toledo attended the Fashion Institute of Technology and Parsons School of Design, but never graduated, instead taking an internship at the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in 1979. She went on to stage her first New York Fashion Week show in 1985. It was a pivotal era for Seventh Avenue: The AIDS crisis was devastating the industry, and many investors were skittish about backing gay male designers. As a result, some shifted their support to women such as Toledo, Donna Karan, and Rebecca Moses, who were part of a wave that changed the face of American fashion.