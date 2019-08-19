For all the histrionics, though, Simone isn’t heartless; Liu imbues her character with pathos and a dash of humor. In the scene where Simone first learns of her husband’s infidelity, she tries to maintain a poker face while standing in front of one of her many self-portraits. “Everything’s fine,” she says with an unconvincing smile. “Absolutely fine.” The series appears to understand something pivotal that The Kitchen doesn’t: Telling a story about a woman reclaiming her life does not require stripping a character of her humanity. Simone may truly want to hurt her husband (by downgrading his living conditions), but the show suggests she’s worth rooting for not just because she’s been wronged, but also because her vulnerability gives her dimension.

While Why Women Kill has nuanced leads, the show stumbles in its use of high camp. It’s a stylistic choice that adds levity but that allows the show—at least in the first two episodes made available to critics—to avoid interrogating the realities that drive its characters to take extreme measures. The series seems to want to have it both ways: to indulge in the theatrics of women regaining control over their lives without asking why that control was taken from them in the first place. Why Women Kill is careful to remind viewers that its story lines are fictional (to underscore that point, the opening credits are rendered like comic-book panels). The dialogue, score, and performances are all steeped in melodrama. The message? That the revenge the women carry out lies squarely in the realm of fantasy, so it’s okay not to take their actions seriously.

Of course, a revenge fantasy is meant to be just that—a fantasy, escapist and entertaining. But as many critics have noted lately, real life has made it difficult for some audiences to enjoy stories that loudly deploy the language and moral force of women’s empowerment. To the Los Angeles Times critic Mary McNamara, the world after the 2016 election ruined the fantasy that plays out in the political comedy Long Shot, about a female secretary of state running for president. “Once upon a time, the merest glimpse of a woman in any such role felt progressive, even if the character was a monster,” she wrote. “In this world, ‘fun’ stories about women becoming president can seem at best flippant, at worst patronizing. Either way, depressing.” The superhero hit Captain Marvel, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first woman-led movie, “managed to be simultaneously thrilling and disappointing, at once exhilarating and exhausting,” my colleague Megan Garber wrote, because it attempted to “do so much,” including “pay fealty to the film’s historical status during a time when, still, the mere centering of a woman is assumed to be its own cause for celebration.”

The goalposts for the ways in which women are depicted and seen on-screen will continue to shift. The Kitchen and Why Women Kill try, in very different ways, to take a new approach to representing female anger and retribution, but don’t get very far. The former trades character development for easy messaging, while the latter’s excessively heightened tone undercuts its ideas about women’s agency. Revenge may be a delicious fantasy, especially when the ones being served had it coming, but these sorts of fantasies could also use a dose of reality.

We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.