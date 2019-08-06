The film, produced by Disney (under its now-defunct label Hollywood Pictures) and made for a robust $40 million, was No. 1 at the box office for five weeks before being unseated by the much gorier and long-forgotten horror film Stigmata in September. The Sixth Sense didn’t open big and quickly fall off, the economic model for basically every summer movie released these days. In each of its first five weekends, it made $26 million, then $25 million, then $23 million, then $20 million, and then $29 million (over the Labor Day weekend). At the time, that financial run was practically unheard of; the only parallel in recent memory is the smaller (but similarly consistent) moneymaking power of The Greatest Showman.

The simplest explanation for these numbers is the film’s twist ending, which, if you have somehow made it 20 years without learning, be warned: I will reveal it in this article. The Sixth Sense is constructed like a series of short ghost stories, as the child psychologist Malcolm Crowe (Willis) treats 9-year-old Cole Sear (Osment) who can see dead people—spirits walking around and bidding him to help resolve their unfinished business. Malcolm, still haunted by an assault from a former patient he failed and growing distant from his wife Anna (Olivia Williams), pours himself into Cole’s case, helping him communicate with the souls that follow him.

Malcolm only realizes at the end of the film that he is himself dead, and that Cole has been helping him process his own demise just as he helped the other phantoms. The Sixth Sense’s screenplay is a quiet, sensitive tale wrapped around a beautiful parlor trick. The film relies on dozens of narrative ruses so that Malcolm never interacts with the other characters, from Anna (who is presented as frosty when she’s actually grieving) to Cole’s mother Lynn (Toni Collette), who is often in the same room as Malcolm but never actually looks at him.

The power of the twist was two-fold. It encouraged new viewers to see The Sixth Sense every week, as others spread word about the surprise ending, but it also spurred people to see the movie again with fresh eyes. Watching as Shyamalan works to not give the game away (at one point, Willis gracefully slides into a restaurant chair without touching it to pull it out, and then Anna grabs the check before he can) is delightful. It’s also gratifying to revisit Willis’s performance, one of his career best, after it’s clear that he’s not playing a tormented man but a mournful wraith.

Even so, plenty of films have shocking conclusions and don’t dominate the year’s box office. The Usual Suspects, which came out four years prior and won two Oscars, is similarly fun to rewatch once you know about its big finale, and while it did well for a small film, it only made $23 million domestically. The Sixth Sense made 10 times as much, partly because it was perfectly marketed, with trailers and TV spots that hinged on the iconic line “I see dead people” and eventually advertised the twist. The ad campaign built up buzz around Willis’s comeback as a serious actor, and around the star-making work of Osment and Colette (who were both Oscar nominees).