Things are still furious—there’s lots of yelling and screaming, some cleverly crafted insults, and plenty of guns and explosions. And yes, the action is fast, with many a speedy vehicle (car, helicopter, remote-controlled motorcycle) crammed into the proceedings. The plotting is not quite as sprightly, though: Hobbs & Shaw is an exhausting 135 minutes, and it feels longer, meandering from set piece to set piece and location to location without much purpose. This is a film with genuinely compelling leads, each of whom could support a solo movie, and yet they all seem on autopilot here, dispensing swift kicks and crude bon mots with bored efficiency.

That sense of a road well-traveled is best exemplified by Elba, who has played his share of main villains in Hollywood blockbusters (think of Star Trek Beyond or The Jungle Book). Here, he’s Brixton Lore, an ex-MI6 operative turned cybernetically enhanced super-soldier in search of a deadly bio-weapon. Elba’s more than up to the task, but he could do this smoldering desperado thing in his sleep, and sometimes it seems like he is. Alongside Johnson and Statham is Vanessa Kirby (Princess Margaret in The Crown), who made a huge impression in a small role in last year’s Mission: Impossible – Fallout. She’s perfectly fine in Hobbs & Shaw too, knocking out bad guys with ruthless joy.

Anytime Kirby was on screen, though, my mind began drifting to that other (far superior) action franchise. Mission: Impossible is a series that places emphasis on practical stunts, making vehicle sequences look as real as possible to ramp up the intensity. Hobbs & Shaw’s action, while spectacular at points, is purely imaginative, obviously assisted by digital effects and filled in with choppy editing. You can watch Johnson try to wrangle a helicopter to the ground with his bare hands, but the director David Leitch (who cut his teeth on the first John Wick and Atomic Blonde) isn’t up to the task of making the movie anything more than a macho-man fantasia.

Reality-defying action has long been part of the buffed-up Fast & Furious franchise as well, which has grown from its humble, drag-racing roots into a mega-budgeted sensation (the ninth entry in the series is currently being filmed). But the success of those movies, which originated the characters of Hobbs and Shaw, stems from the bizarrely complicated world-building and the absurd heart-on-sleeve monologues about family and friendship that Diesel delivers. Hobbs & Shaw tries to capture that magic by playing up Johnson and Statham’s chemistry, and fails; they’re an exhausting pair. They spend most of the movie yelling at each other, preening over who’s the better action hero and threatening to shove various household objects in various orifices, only really coming together for the final 20 minutes (long after I had zoned out).