For all his commercial and artistic triumphs, Prince was deeply philosophical about the vagaries of success in the theater. “Until recently, I tended to think of She Loves Me as a flop – because it lost money,” he wrote of the 1963 show, now widely seen as a perfect jewel, in his 2017 memoir Sense of Occasion. “But a work is not necessarily measured in its own time properly. Success is not measured at the box office. The chances are, if you work often enough, consistently enough, some of your best work will be underestimated, some of your poorer work will get by. If you work consistently enough, it balances out.”

In Prince’s case, it more than balanced out. He knew the theater from the ground up, getting his start as an office boy for the director George Abbott, fresh out of the University of Pennsylvania. He would later work as a stage manager and producer, before finally branching out into solo directing with She Loves Me. Abbott was the past master of a fast-paced, wise-cracking, bubbling Broadway style for decades (he lived to be 107). But as Prince matured, he moved into far deeper, darker territory: Nazi Germany, marriage and divorce, the corruption of idealistic youth, the illusions and heartbreak of show business itself. A big reason for that is simple: Stephen Sondheim.

Prince’s recollection was that he and Sondheim met at the opening night performance of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s South Pacific in 1949, introduced by Richard Rodgers’s daughter Mary. Sondheim’s memory placed their first encounter a few years later. But their meeting of minds was indisputable, electric and exciting, like that of the young theatrical collaborators in Merrily We Roll Along, the 1981 flop that effectively ended their creative partnership.

Like the characters in Merrily, Prince and Sondheim were “opening doors.” Company, the first show they did together with Prince as director in 1970, was an acid but ultimately fatalistic look at the compromises and disappointments of marriage, told in a series of episodic encounters between a 35-year-old bachelor and his married friends. In a letter to Prince and Sondheim, Rodgers called the show “triumphant,” and concluded, “I think Company is to cynicism what The Sound of Music is to sentimentality ... There’s room for both in the theatre.” The team’s next outing a year later, Follies, was an elegy for Broadway itself, and the Golden Age of Abbott and Rodgers and Hammerstein that was even then passing from the scene.

Yet in his own life, Prince was anything but a cynic or a pessimist. “I think maybe his greatest strength was his relentless optimism,” Mana Allen, one of Merrily’s original cast members, told me via email. She continued:

Even when the corporations took over Broadway, he always held the thought that making good theatre matters, that art can change the world, and [that] everything was possible. You always felt you were going in the right direction because Hal was flying the plane. He took the commercial failure of his projects very hard. He took the failure of Merrily so hard. He felt he let us down, but we didn’t. We saw him never give up making the show better until it was impossible not to. And he never rested on his laurels nor licked his wounds. He just got to work on the next project the morning after opening night, no matter what the reviews were.

It says something about Prince’s talent and catholicity that his two biggest collaborators—Sondheim and Lloyd Webber—could hardly have had more different sensibilities. The appeal is fairly obvious: Sondheim stretched Prince’s artistic gifts and Lloyd Webber paid the bills. Prince could make a hit with both.