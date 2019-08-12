The lead troublemaker, Max, is played by Jacob Tremblay—another in a long line of preternaturally talented pre-teen actors (think Dakota Fanning and Haley Joel Osment) with astounding poise in front of the camera. Until now, Tremblay has mostly appeared in serious dramas like Room, The Book of Henry, and the treacly-but-effective Wonder, but his comic timing is on point as he plays Max as a wannabe know-it-all. Desperate to hang out with his crush, Brixlee (Millie Davis), at the cool kids’ party, Max enlists his best buds Lucas (Keith L. Williams) and Thor (Brady Noon) to help him learn how to kiss, setting off a ridiculous chain of events that sees them ditching school and running around the suburbs for the day.

The stakes are extremely low in Good Boys, as they should be, given that the protagonists (who call themselves “the Beanbag Boys”) can’t even ride public transportation alone yet. But for Max, Lucas, and Thor, every situation feels urgent and potentially catastrophic. Early on, they steal a bottle of illicit pills from high-school seniors Hannah (Molly Gordon) and Lily (Midori Francis), who are bent on reclaiming it before they go to a concert. As the girls chase them around the city, the boys assume they must be in the throes of a serious drug addiction, not just trying to have a good time on a Friday night.

Again and again, the trio confront a menace they don’t entirely comprehend (one anarchic set piece unfolds in a frat house), navigate through it using childish logic, and emerge from the experience basically none the wiser. Stupnitsky, who co-wrote the film with his collaborator Lee Eisenberg (they worked together on The Office and other TV shows), never lets reality come crashing down on the kids; even the heavier things they’re worried about (like Lucas’s parents, who are getting a divorce) tend to stay on the periphery.

But Good Boys does allow for some moments of education, which helped the movie click for me. The first two acts are standard madcap fare, though Hannah and Lily eventually point out something that Max and his pals haven’t yet considered—that elementary-school friends rarely stay together forever, and the bond of the “Beanbag Boys” may not be eternal. The movie doesn’t turn fully melancholy, but its ending is sweetly self-aware, highlighting the differences between its winsome protagonists and noting that the loss of one’s innocence has less to do with rude jokes and more to do with the ways people evolve as they mature. Had the film not taken an introspective turn, I still would have appreciated its skill with generating easy laughs. Happily, Good Boys has a little more to recommend it than gross gags.

