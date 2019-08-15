In the Season 3 finale, the ladies perform their own spin on A Christmas Carol. Artistically, this special holiday show completes the arc that began with the Challenger: Ruth finally gets the cathartic theatrical experience she’s wanted all season. She literally wrestles with mortality in the ring through the lens of a classic story. But that fanciful reckoning is contrasted with a terrifyingly real one, as Bash (Chris Lowell), a closeted gay man who’s already lost a loved one to AIDS, cries in Debbie’s lap because he doesn’t want to die. Unlike Scrooge, Bash has no ghosts to tell him what to do, and his fear of coming out sends him and Debbie down a morally ambiguous path. On the surface, they end the season with a win, but the route they take makes winning look more like exploitation.

GLOW is never more uneasy with neat endings than it is in the finale, when Debbie capitalizes on Bash’s secret for her own gain. She offers him a deal: If he can commit to his image as a straight, rich, conservative man, they’ll be able to swoop in and buy a TV network out from under the nose of her soon-to-be-ex boyfriend. One episode after helping to throw an underground AIDS fundraiser that was set on fire in a hate crime, Debbie is acting out of not only ruthless self-interest but also a desire to protect Bash. Still, her tangled motives don’t absolve her of the consequences of her scheme, as Bash is forced to remain in the closet and to lay off a troupe of showgirls when he pulls their funding.

Season 3 is a wrestling match between cause and effect, countering every bit of happiness with a proportionally steep cost. Debbie is happier than anyone else at the end of the season, yet her grand plan to seize control of her career leaves behind collateral damage. She might not be an all-out heel—though she does, in Season 3, play one in the ring—but her single-mindedness, electric as it is, still closes her off to others. Midway through a sweet Secret Santa gift exchange, Debbie laughs, hauntingly unbothered, when she realizes she forgot to buy her friend a gift. She can’t bring herself to worry about anyone else. In the season’s final minutes, Debbie gushes to Ruth, “I’m going to build us an Eden where we run the show, you and me.” But her idea of Eden depends on casting people out of the garden.

The first two seasons of GLOW ended by uniting the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling—as they came together to watch their show premiere in Season 1 and hit the road for Vegas in Season 2. Season 3 ends with the women splitting up at the airport as they fly home for the holidays. Most of them plan to reconvene in Vegas when their wrestling show returns, but there’s a looming sense that they’re nearing the end of the group as they know it: Carmen (Britney Young) quits the show entirely, and Debbie is plotting her next move. This is a season finale that’s seemingly banking on renewal from Netflix, taking a page from Sam’s directorial playbook by withholding a joyful victory to keep people wanting more. The money, as Sam puts it, is in the chase. But as a chaotic ending to a season that rejects the possibility of closure, the finale feels appropriate on its own. It’s like a shout hurled into a Nevada canyon, echoing for a while before it fades into the desert.

We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.