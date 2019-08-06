The massacre took place, his points went, not because of guns or racism or public policies that enable the two, but because of something much more mysterious: evil that is senseless and therefore unknowable. Margo, a Republican, made a similar suggestion to Chris Wallace on Fox News Sunday: “Chris, I haven’t been informed by the police or the FBI about this individual at all, other than knowing that he came from the Dallas area, he was deranged, he was evil ... pure evil, as far as I can characterize it.”

Dee Margo is one of many politicians who have used this kind of language. The violence in El Paso was followed, only hours later, by the killing of nine people and the wounding of 27 more in Dayton, Ohio. As leaders responded to the pair of mass killings, many of them emphasized the presence of evil. “My heart is with everyone in El Paso struck by this unspeakable evil,” Senator Ted Cruz of Texas tweeted on Saturday. “We condemn these evil acts & stand with the people of Texas and Ohio,” Vice President Mike Pence tweeted the same day. Congressman Mike Turner, whose district includes Dayton, put it this way in a press conference on Sunday: “This is an unbelievable amount of evil that we cannot comprehend.”

In one way, certainly, there is an aptness to those acknowledgements. The horrors of El Paso and Dayton—just like the many other horrors that preceded them—deserve to be discussed using language that sears and soars. There were 255 mass shootings in the United States in 2019 as of August 5; the El Paso massacre, for its part, was the second mass shooting within a week to be carried out at a Walmart. Whatever your personal system of ethics, those facts reveal an epidemic form of wrongness. They suggest an emergency.

But there is a difference between acknowledging evil and using it as a scapegoat. There is a difference between the evil that is invoked to inspire conversations and the evil that is invoked to curtail them. Many of the weekend’s political deployments of “evil” served to proclaim the innocence of the system that has allowed mass shootings to become reliably atmospheric occurrences. An unbelievable amount of evil that we cannot comprehend. It conveys an easy kind of ignorance. Crime … boy, I don’t know.

Evil, summoned in this way, is an extension of thoughts and prayers. It suggests, in the face of human-made terror, not only a kind of complacency, but also a kind of helplessness. It treats the violence of mass murder—the shock; the grief; the two-month-old baby whose fingers are broken because his mother, fatally shot, apparently fought desperately to shield him from the bullets—as an abstraction. Evil is its own explanation, the logic goes; it is not interested in causes or effects. It does not want to talk about the violent ideology of white supremacy, or the mechanics of double-drum magazines, or the fact that, in the United States, a person can go to a store and purchase a military-grade weapon with the convenience of benevolent legality. Evil does not want to talk about the National Rifle Association. It makes no room for the uncomfortable details. Evil, used as a talking point, both throws up its hands and washes them.