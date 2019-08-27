And I’d hear the same thing from some colleagues: “Oh, I printed your blog post out about why you shouldn’t eat your placenta, and I use that as a handout.” I thought, Man, I feel like maybe I’m doing a little bit of good here outside the office.

O’Leary: This book is called The Vagina Bible, but most of the time you’re talking about the vulva, not the actual vaginal canal. Why do you think we’re so freaked out by the word “vulva” and don’t use it?

Gunter: I don’t know, and in fact I had a little tussle with my publisher about it. I wanted to call it The Vagina and The Vulva Bible, but they said that people will just drop the vulva part, and it won’t resonate the same. I think they’re absolutely right, which is infuriating on one level, but the whole goal is to have people read it.

And I don’t know why the word “vulva” is just not discussed. I have friends who graduated from Yale master’s programs, and they’re shocked when I tell them, “You know, it’s not called the vagina on the outside.”

I don’t know the forces, but I think that certainly a lot of women’s anatomy has been neglected, a lot of women’s physiology, a lot of women’s symptoms have been neglected.

O’Leary: There’s a lot of language in here about the patriarchy. It’s hard to think about something that maybe you thought yourself, or you’ve been taught, and say, “Wait a minute, maybe this is sort of internalized patriarchal thought?” How did you think about approaching that without turning off readers and saying, “You’re wrong”?

Gunter: Because I have a vulvar and vaginal diseases clinic, I know a lot. It’s my area of expertise, but you have to fact-check everything. And a couple of things that I thought were surely true, I was like, “Oh my God.” Like, how does that that wording, or that symptom, or the way we approach that condition, how does that benefit the patriarchy? The example I give is that women suffer more physically from incontinence than they do from vaginal discharge. But there’s article after article in women’s magazines about bad discharge. And the only answer I can come up with is: Men don’t like vaginal discharge, so in bed they’re like, “Clean that shit up.”

O’Leary: You’ve gone head-to-head with GOOP. Why do you think this kind of misinformation and pseudo-science is flourishing right now? Why is it so catchy?

Gunter: Well, I think for so long women have been marginalized by medicine and they have not been listened to. And these people that inhabit these other spaces—the gap—they sound so science-ish and so inviting. It makes sense if someone hasn’t listened to your symptoms, and you’ve gone to three doctors (each of which was a 15-minute appointment), and you’ve left feeling upset, that the person who told you that every single thing you’re experiencing is valid, that you would listen to them.