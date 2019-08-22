Quiet and driven, David struggles to navigate his dueling environments, including the literal distance between them. The scenes in which he runs after buses—or looks distraught when an authority figure asks if he’s eaten yet that day—reveal a bone-deep, adult weariness that will likely feel familiar to viewers whose educational experience mirrors the teen’s. These moments of conflict, internal and otherwise, reveal to viewers just how superficially David and other black boys are regarded by the outside world. “Get her to see that you’re one of the good ones,” Sky advises David in one early scene, after the teen vents about a conflict that sent him to the principal’s office. “Get her to see that you’re exceptional.”

The advice is sage if only because it acknowledges an unfortunate truth: For many black children, being good isn’t good enough—they must also prove that they “transcend race,” that they are somehow better than their black peers, who are presumed to be underachieving by default. This tension animates much of the action in David Makes Man, and some of the show’s richest story lines come from its exploration of the fissures that these external pressures have helped create within black communities. Thus far, the series isn’t preoccupied with how its characters interact with white people, or even necessarily with how they might respond to direct expressions of racism. These are refreshing narrative choices—decisions that prioritize the growth of the boys at the center of the series rather than the (nonblack) audiences who might turn to a show like David Makes Man expecting didacticism.

The fight that sent David to the principal’s office, for example, saw him provoking the only other black student in his magnet class. Seren (Nathaniel Logan McIntyre) is a comparatively affluent, lighter-skinned boy whose mother is white. The two teens are ostensibly friends, but David is well aware that Seren’s complexion and wealth make attending their magnet school a less obviously fraught experience for him. When Seren sings during a class presentation, David goads him into a physical altercation by whispering a reference to the fact that Seren’s black stepfather abuses him.

It’s a low blow, and one of the show’s most poignant scenes thus far is the one in which the boys sit outside the principal’s office following their fight. They rock back and forth in their seats, visibly pained but not speaking. Suddenly, writing appears on-screen—handwritten notes between the boys, rendered visually for the audience. Seren’s message asks why David said such a terrible thing; David responds that he doesn’t know. ( “I got mad ‘cause he was doing better than me and whispered that shit to him!” David later admits to Sky.) Seren and David are bruised and open with each other, even as they try to hold it together when the rest of the school is looking. These moments of intra-racial, interpersonal vulnerability abound on David Makes Man—a marked contrast to teen dramas in which black children are either peripheral or stereotyped.