But it’s how he sounds, not what he says, that made Bon Iver’s 2007 debut, For Emma, Forever Ago, so special, that made him an unexpected influence in the worlds of rap and pop (Kanye West, Vince Staples, and Eminem have collaborated), and that makes him worth checking in on four albums in. Vernon’s falsetto is distinct—more Muppet than man—and so is his band’s sense of contrast and emotion. When his whimper cuts through banjo-dusted quiet, it’s like seeing a jay arc across a snowy field. When sputtering harp and gear-shaft clanks suddenly spit out a sing-along, it’s the sonic rendering of “god from the machine.” You shiver, and you don’t know why.

Bon Iver’s third album, 2016’s 22, a Million, announced his shift from velvety atmospheric rock to fidgeting collages, and i,i synthesizes those approaches. On the first song, “iMi” (and its intro, “Yi”), scraping noises keep a lazy rhythm, and it seems possible that the recording happened in a car wash. Eventually, scraggly, ephemeral busyness gives way to cozy strumming. Vernon’s voice traces a comforting tune, but the vocals are also a group effort: The band member Mike Noyce and some collaborators—Velvet Negroni, Camilla Staveley-Taylor, and James Blake—pick up syllables here and there, telling a story across vocal frequencies and headphone channels. The song’s chorus goes, “I am / I am / I am,” yet there’s a real sense of we.

Which is convenient, because “We” is the title of the next song, a noir of probing bass and Led Zeppelin–in-the-pocket creepiness. Vernon works a tense, tight melody that occasionally opens and brightens, and in the background, you hear cartoonish grunts and yelps. “I’m saying, homie, that it’s not what you been sold,” he sings, a ridiculous line—homie here is like Marianne Williamson’s “girlfriend!”—hinting nevertheless at the notion of people talking things out and trying to show one another some bigger picture. That image fits the music. While Bon Iver has been defined in the public eye by Vernon’s voice and image, many of the most powerful moments on i,i are spectacles of coming together: disparate forces combining and recombining in different ways until some fresh invention emerges.

Take, for example, the death-defying tonal escalations, with multiple vocal sources launching one another higher, in the momentous “Naeem.” Or check out the glinting, far-off, high-pitched squawks that lend a sense of space to the poignant single “Hey Ma.” “Sh’Diah” eventually seems to surrender control to a saxophone and percussive patter beamed in from a jazz club in the ’80s. The perky, pretty “Salem” comes off like it’s accompanied by a digital drum circle. The logic of these songs—not quite pop in structure, though often as brain-stem pleasurable as that genre seeks to be—may be inscrutable, but they do not feel cloistered. They feel intuitive, like conversation.