This year’s tournament proves that even modest investments from a country’s soccer federation can build formidable opponents. Look to the most difficult teams the USWNT faced ahead of the final: France and England, federations without long histories of success that both have recently grown their women’s domestic leagues by leaps and bounds. Europe as a whole showed up strongly in this tournament: Other than the U.S., every single team in the quarterfinal round was European. According to UEFA, Europe’s governing body of soccer, national associations invested €123 million in their women’s divisions this year, and the number of active professional women players in the continent was up 50 percent since 2017. By contrast, Concacaf, the soccer governing body that covers North and Central America and the Caribbean, including the U.S. Soccer Federation, unveiled its first-ever women’s development strategy just this year, citing no specific investment figures.

Today’s close match against otherwise undefeated Netherlands, the reigning European champions, is proof of this truth in women’s soccer: Invest in it and the trophies will come. Just a decade ago, the best women soccer players in the Netherlands didn’t even have teams to play on. There was no professional league in the country for women until 2007 and even in the youth system, many stars were left to play on boys’ teams. Until the 1970s women were banned from playing soccer by the Dutch federation (England and Brazil had similar laws in place for years). But since the Netherlands was forced by the UEFA to field and pay a women’s team, the program has flourished.

Unlike the United States, countries that have well-established men’s soccer leagues have a head-start in terms of building dominating women’s national teams. The Dutch, for instance, are known for their intensive development programs for male youth players and their men’s team has always punched above the weight of a relatively small nation. Countries like theirs—with world-class training facilities, wide networks of coaches, and deep-rooted player development programs—are able to plug into the resources that have already been established on the men’s side. Even with just a fraction of the investment, the Netherlands has launched its women’s team from nonexistence to almost-World-Cup-champions in little more than a decade.

England, too, has made great strides capitalizing on their strong men’s system recently. Two years ago while reporting a story about American women players who had signed contracts with English Women’s Super League teams (the women’s counterpart of England’s Premier League), I saw firsthand what a difference it made for women to take part in the top flight Premier League system. I went to Chelsea’s training grounds to watch a women’s practice: The facilities for the women weren’t exactly the same as their storied men’s team, of course. They existed in a smallish building on the back corner of the acres and acres of perfectly groomed soccer pitches—but the women were still a part of the club. They practiced on those same fields, had access to the same trainers and team doctors. Their coaching staff was on the Chelsea payroll.