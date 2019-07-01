Memes are a kind of map to internet culture because they crystallize what certain online communities find important, as Caroline Kitchener noted for The Atlantic. Paraphrasing Kenyatta Cheese, an expert on meme culture, Kitchener wrote that memes can “offer particularly deep insight into human behavior,” because “the versions that go viral reveal what exactly strikes a chord with us.” So it is with the brick-throwing joke: For many queer people, it transposes a key historical event into the present, and its playful tone injects joy into a sobering historical moment.

While the meme can center a range of figures, including LGBTQ-rights pioneers, it makes sense that gay icons are most often featured. For example, part of the mythology of the Stonewall riots is that the death of Judy Garland less than a week before those pivotal nights in June contributed to the event’s aura of desperation and defiance. No wonder, then, that some people claim that Garland herself threw the first brick. Known for her towering performances in films including 1939’s The Wizard of Oz and 1954’s A Star Is Born, as well as for the heartrending trajectory of her personal life, Garland has, for generations, been a high priestess of sorts for many gay men. As the scholar Richard Dyer writes in “Judy Garland and Gay Men,” a chapter from his 1986 book Heavenly Bodies: Film Stars and Society, “Garland works in an emotional register of great intensity which seems to bespeak equally suffering and survival, vulnerability and strength, theatricality and authenticity, passion and irony.” When Garland died, the aforementioned legend goes, those at the Stonewall Inn were in no mood to put up with more police abuse. And they didn’t.

The brick-throwing meme pays tribute to the singular connection between many gay icons and their admirers. Think about the claim that “Good Love,” a 2018 track by the sibling pop duo Aly & AJ, threw the first brick. It’s a ridiculous assertion, but the absurdity is part of the point. The joke is a clear example of camp—that queer sensibility that fixates on exaggeration and mingles seriousness and unseriousness—and as Georges-Claude Guilbert writes in his 2018 book Gay Icons: The (Mostly) Female Entertainers Gay Men Love, “pure camp has little use for historical accuracy.” The meme also drives home, in a fun and over-the-top fashion, the sheer beauty of the song. Like most of Aly & AJ’s recent music, it echoes the hazy synth-pop of the ’80s—a famously queer music genre—and exudes torch-song sentimentality.

Consider, too, the added valence that Aly & AJ, while relatively new to the pantheon of gay icons, are beloved by many queer music-listeners. The artists are known as LGBTQ allies who often comment on the symbiotic nature of their relationship with their fanbase—how lyrics like “Don’t let nobody tell you your life is over / Be every color that you are” have helped fans come out of the closet, and how reactions like that encouraged the sisters to return to music after a 10-year hiatus. (My own unscientific observation confirms this mutually supportive dynamic: While at an Aly & AJ concert in May, I realized that I hadn’t seen such a queer audience since … the Robyn concert I went to in March.)