But seven years after Houston’s death from a drug-related accidental drowning, her name, image, and voice are set to stir again. In May, The New York Times reported that the executor of her estate, Houston’s sister-in-law Pat Houston, had decided that the time was right to begin marketing the late singer’s work. Plans for a Houston hologram tour had already been much publicized—in part because the CGI Houston who dueted with Christina Aguilera on The Voice in 2016 was, aesthetically, a bit freaky. “After closely viewing the performance, we decided the hologram was not ready to air,” Pat said back then. The fine-tuning process continues. “The hologram has taken precedence over everything,” she said in this year’s Times story.

Also in the works is an album of unreleased material, which may or may not end up having “Higher Love” on it. The posthumous release of Houston’s songs will be handled in large part by Primary Wave Music Publishing, which struck a $14 million deal with the estate to manage Houston’s assets in exchange for 50 percent ownership of its holdings. About the genesis of 2019’s version of “Higher Love,” a post on Primary Wave’s website says that one of the firm’s VPs, Seth Faber, “hatched the idea before the ink was dry on PW’s deal with the Houston estate.” In Rolling Stone, Pat Houston said, “The current cultural environment has been thirsty for something uplifting and inspiring. Who better to inspire than Whitney, the most exhilarating vocalist of all time?”

Houston’s vocals on “Higher Love” indeed are inspiring. Her phrasing moves from clipped haughtiness to gentle consideration; toward the end of the song, she does what she was born to do and belts. Watch the video of her performing the song in concert—her earring is in the shape of a cross and her backup vocalists sing in gospel intonations—and it becomes clear how much she picked up on the churchly implications of Winwood and co-writer Will Jennings’s words (Jennings also co-wrote Whitney’s 1987 hit “Didn’t We Almost Have It All”). That opening line, “Think about it,” kicks off an argument worthy of theologians. Houston proceeds, “There must be higher love / Down in the heart or hidden in the stars above / Without it, life is a wasted time.”

It is, however, easy to miss such inflections of meaning in the context of the 2019 single, which is attributed to “Kygo X Whitney Houston.” Kygo is the quietly ubiquitous 27-year-old DJ who in the past five years has helped blend pulsating EDM with “tropical” influences and a whiff of Coldplay’s sentimentality. The results are the musical equivalent of an H&M pastel-floral romper, somehow both party-ready and wallpaper-like. The Houston estate reportedly selected him to rework “Higher Love” based on his remix of Marvin Gaye’s “Sexual Healing.”