In another World Cup, that game might have provided nothing more than a dose of minor controversy (Nigeria advanced past the group stage anyway, losing to Germany in the round of 16). But as this one reaches its crucial stage, with the United States facing the Netherlands in Sunday’s final, it has become something like the norm. Days after Nigeria–France, Argentina was similarly granted a second penalty-kick chance against Scotland; the retake tied the game and eliminated Scotland. The United States’ semifinal victory over England involved a pair of questionable VAR reviews, one disallowing an England goal for a razor-thin offsides infraction, another granting an iffy England penalty in the closing minutes. FIFA, the governing body of world soccer, last week took the rare step of calling a mid-tournament press conference to defend itself against a loudening chorus of naysayers. “Compared to Russia last summer,” the refereeing committee chairman Pierluigi Collina said, referring to the 2018 men’s World Cup, “honestly, I don’t see the difference.”

Collina’s comments were at least partly disingenuous; one obvious difference is the goal-line rule, the reviewability of which was not in place last summer for the men’s tournament. More broadly, though, the argument about VAR gestures toward a growing anxiety—on the part of officials, players, coaches, and fans—over the usefulness of replay in sports. If this particular worry is a staple of 21st-century sports fandom, it has usually been put in terms of accuracy versus aesthetics: the thrill of celebrating a last-second touchdown, for example, opposite the boredom of waiting for an official to make sure the receiver’s toes were in bounds. But the controversies at this World Cup suggest a new development. The central question is not whether VAR is making the tournament less beautiful or immediate. It’s whether these reviews, with their letter-of-the-law standards and game-deciding outcomes, are making soccer into an exercise in pedantry, not athletic skill.

Criticism coming from penalized teams has tended toward the specific. “France is a really good team,” the Nigeria manager Thomas Dennerby said after the loss, “and they don’t need support to win games.” The Scotland manager Shelley Kerr said after her team’s elimination, “At this moment we feel very hard done by.” Analysts and observers, though, have taken umbrage on behalf not of a team or player but of the sport. “A [goalkeeper] inching off their line before the kick doesn’t help, and it hurts the spirit of the game when VAR calls back penalties and keepers get cards in these scenarios,” the former American goalkeeper Hope Solo tweeted after Scotland’s draw with Argentina. Sydney Leroux Dwyer, another former American player, was more direct: “VAR needs to chill.”