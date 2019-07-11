The gaps between the original’s ebullience and the comparatively prosaic remake are most obvious in the new film’s early musical scenes. The 1994 “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King,” sung by Jason Weaver (though young Simba was voiced by Jonathan Taylor Thomas), was a kaleidoscopic sequence that shone in no small part because of the hilarious physical hijinks of the animals surrounding the young lion.* Simba and Nala perched atop an ostrich that crowned a tower composed partly of zebras, giraffes, and hippos as the prince belted his anthem. The 2019 edition strips “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King” of its mischievous fun by eliminating (for understandable reasons) the psychedelic elements. Similarly, Scar’s menacing “Be Prepared” lose some of its power when the hyenas’ response is muted by the CGI animals’ limited mobility. “Hakuna Matata” is reduced to the backing sound of Timon, Pumbaa, and Simba simply walking through the jungle. These are unfortunate, if also predictable, losses.

For viewers who are old enough to remember the original movie, high-profile cast members such as Beyoncé, Donald Glover, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Billy Eichner, and Seth Rogen may at turns buoy the film’s appeal and distract from the central tale with their identifiable vocal tics. As the adult Simba, Glover easily adopts the role of a sullen adolescent lion. For audiences of Glover’s FX show, Atlanta, it’s perhaps a familiar characterization. His disposition meshes well with the early conflicts that Simba faces; it’s only when his character is met with moments of abject terror—or expected to project kingly authority against his uncle Scar—that Glover’s distinctive affect is distracting. As the adult Nala (voiced in the original by Moira Kelly), Beyoncé is recognizable, but more subtle than many might expect. There’s still some Houston in her voice, to be sure, but her tonality jolts viewers out of the film’s landscape only when she’s dramatically adding runs and riffs to her rendition of “Can You Feel the Love Tonight.”

Nala, and other female characters, do get some refreshing new shading in this adaptation, though. Whereas the 1994 film didn’t explain Nala’s motivation for leaving the pride to seek help after Scar’s takeover, the new production adds scenes in which she expresses a desire to venture out despite warnings from Simba’s mother, Sarabi (voiced by Alfre Woodard). Their weighty discussion, as well as Scar’s futile attempts to make Sarabi his queen and Nala’s difficulty carrying out her escape plan, also help correct the animated movie’s mischaracterization of prides, which are matrilineal groupings where the female lions hold all meaningful power. “Lions, are you with me?” Nala asks at one point during the lionesses’ rebellion. (But given the addition of “Spirit,” a new original track sung by Beyoncé, it’s hard not to halfway expect the line to have been something closer to “Okay, lions, now let’s get in formation.”)