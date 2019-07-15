Set in Louisiana, Steel Magnolias begins with the wedding of Roberts’s character, Shelby. The ceremony almost doesn’t happen, because her physician has just told her she shouldn’t conceive to avoid straining her damaged kidneys, but her fiancé insists he loves her all the same. Before long, Shelby becomes pregnant. Her mother, M’Lynn (Field), is furious, scolding her, “There are limits to what you can do.” But Shelby defends herself: “I would rather have 30 minutes of wonderful than a lifetime of nothing special.” M’Lynn tries to “focus on the joy of the situation,” as a friend from her beauty parlor advises, but soon after the baby’s birth, Shelby’s kidneys fail. Shortly after undergoing a kidney transplant, she’s found unconscious at home and later dies in the hospital with M’Lynn at her side.

When it comes to dramatizing the perils of ignoring experts on reproductive matters, Steel Magnolias in some ways recalls the 1917 eugenic-advocacy silent film The Black Stork, in which a couple are told not to marry, because the man has a family history of epilepsy. The couple disregard the advice, and the woman gives birth to a sickly infant. Their doctor refuses care, declaring, “There are times when saving a life is a greater crime than taking one.” The parents almost accept the help of another physician, but the mother dreams of her son growing into a “monstrous” criminal who eventually tries to kill the doctor who saved his life. When she awakens, she refuses medical intervention and allows the baby to die. The infant is shown levitating into Jesus’s arms.

The Black Stork starred and was written by the Chicago physician Harry Haiselden, who controversially and fatally denied care to a baby with partial paralysis. Unlike Harling, who wanted to honor his sister and the women who supported her, Haiselden envisioned that his film would provide instruction on good breeding. Despite some censorship, the movie was a commercial success, as were two other eugenic-advocacy films that year: Married in Name Only and The Garden of Knowledge. The former, a melodrama, depicts a couple who nearly don’t wed, because of the groom’s family history of insanity. (When the two learn that the man was adopted, they feel free to marry and procreate.) Using an Eden-inspired allegory, The Garden of Knowledge depicts the journey of a young college graduate who’s deemed fit to participate in a eugenic experiment after he resists sexual temptation.

Though unwittingly and less explicitly, Steel Magnolias also stirs strong emotions and uses archetypal characters to convey a moral about forbidden longing. As a Chicago Tribune reviewer observed in 1989, M’Lynn is a “self-sacrificing mother” and Shelby is a “tubercular saint”; the latter arouses pity by following her yearning for motherhood to a tragic end. By invoking broader mythic constructs, Steel Magnolias has led some viewers to argue that the medical story line is incidental and that the film is primarily about being grateful and resilient in the face of life’s joys and sorrows. The movie’s emphasis on the cyclical nature of life—the film is structured by the passing of the seasons, starting with spring—reinforces the notion that it’s impossible to thwart the laws of nature.