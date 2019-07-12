Read: R. Kelly’s alleged sex ‘cult’ and the shield of fame

The New York indictment refers throughout to Kelly’s “enterprise,” which includes “individuals who served as managers, bodyguards, drivers, personal assistants and runners for KELLY, as well as members of KELLY’s entourage.” Write prosecutors, “The purposes of the Enterprise were to promote R. Kelly’s music and the R. Kelly brand and to recruit women and girls to engage in illegal sexual activity with KELLY.” The charges subsequently laid out do not dwell on specific sexual details—the five alleged victims, whose identities are known to the grand jury, are referred to as Jane Does—but they do sketch the outlines of a nefarious machine.

According to that sketch, at concerts, Kelly and members of his entourage would invite women and underage girls backstage. Some of them would be given Kelly’s contact information and continue communicating. With great logistical effort, the relationships could escalate:

KELLY and other members of the Enterprise also arranged for the women and girls to travel to see KELLY on occasion, including at concerts throughout the United States and related events. To facilitate their travel, KELLY directed the women and girls to contact a member of the Enterprise, who then arranged travel for the women and girls. When the women and girls arrived at the lodging, which was typically selected by a member of the Enterprise, a member of the Enterprise usually provided them with instructions. In addition, members of the Enterprise took steps to ensure that the women and girls did not interact with other women and girls whom KELLY planned to see. Members of the Enterprise then arranged for the women and girls to attend his concerts and positioned them such that KELLY could see them during his concerts.

The indictment goes on to list some of the “rules” for these women that have been previously reported: They couldn’t leave their rooms without permission, they had to wear baggy clothes, they were forbidden from looking at other men, and they were required to call Kelly “Daddy.” The described arrangement was sprawling and complex. Allegations include kidnapping, forced labor, sexual exploitation of a child, racketeering, and violations of the Mann Act, which prohibits the transportation of people for the purposes of illegal sex. Venues include New York, Illinois, Connecticut, and California; the “enterprise” is also alleged to have operated overseas. The earliest allegations refer to events in January 1999, and the most recent ones are from February 2018.

The Chicago indictment, which names Kelly and his associates Derrel McDavid and Milton Brown, focuses on a different part of the supposed Kelly machine: the alleged scheme to record, circulate, and hide videos of him having sex with children. Such acts would violate federal child-pornography laws, as well as those against obstruction of justice. Five unnamed minors are referred to, and Kelly is alleged to have met them all in the mid-to-late ’90s, when they were between 12 and 17 years old. Four videos depict Kelly having sex with “Minor 1,” and one of those videos was the subject of the highly publicized 2008 child-pornography trial at which Kelly was found not guilty.