Certainly, there is no financial trouble on the horizon for Netflix, which just bumped prices to $13 a month in the U.S. and has raised massive amounts of equity to fund its programming. But there is more competition nipping at its heels, from planned rivals Apple+, HBO Max, and Disney+ (all of which will launch in the next two years) to established brands like Amazon Prime and Hulu Plus. Some of Netflix’s most popular programming, like archives of The Office and Friends, are being picked off by these competitors, who are no longer satisfied to let Netflix dominate the streaming market.

The loss of those shows (which were costly to license) means Netflix can devote more money to original programming that it owns in perpetuity, the company claims. The question is whether those new shows will have the same cultural cachet as a juggernaut like Friends. For every hit Netflix develops internally (such as Stranger Things), it greenlights another 10 shows that make less of a splash—an expensive approach to generating hits. One reason Netflix makes so many shows and films, though, is that it’s playing catch-up with giants like Disney, WarnerMedia, and NBC/Universal, which each own the rights to a hundred years’ worth of their own programming that they can stock a streaming service with.

Netflix doesn’t have that luxury, so it’s trying to create a deep archive on the fly instead. In the days of Qwikster, the company’s streaming library was entirely made up of licensed material, which other studios would lease out to Netflix on the cheap because no other service wanted it. Now, everyone in Hollywood realizes the value of online rights, and so shows like Friends that finished production 15 years ago still cost $100 million a year to own. To keep viewer interest high, Netflix is going to need to create its own Friends rather than borrow someone else’s.

Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s chief content officer, admitted as much in an interview about the company’s soft second quarter. “By making these early investments in original programming, [we’re] getting our consumers ... much more attuned to the expectation that we’re going to create their next favorite show, not that we’re going to be the place where you can get anything every time,” he said. That expectation is going to be an adjustment for some viewers, and future quarters might be similarly rocky for Netflix. But while HBO or Disney might have a leg up in terms of their archives, it’ll take many years to build a subscriber base as large as Netflix’s, which continues to be the company’s biggest advantage.

