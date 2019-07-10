During the 2017 trial, Carter’s physical appearance only amped up the morbid fascination with her. Rail-thin and blond in an array of J.Crew-esque outfits, with dark eyebrows painted over an expressive, sporadically sulky face, she seemed to many to be an embodiment of the awful power of teenage girls, with their callous hearts and their casual cruelty and their unshakable narcissism. Nancy Grace described Roy as “a teen boy who was in love with this girl. He wants to get out of it; he wants not to kill himself.” Carter, Grace said, “was like the devil on his shoulder,” a monstrous presence who would not leave him in peace until he ended his life.

But the actual relationship between Roy and Carter, explored with nuance and sensitivity in a two-part HBO documentary by Erin Lee Carr (At the Heart of Gold) was more complicated than many summaries of the case allowed. Carter had her own mental-health issues, having been diagnosed with eating disorders before the age of 10. She’d been on Prozac since she was 14, and had switched to a new antidepressant in the months before Roy’s death; she’d also recently spent time in a psychiatric facility. She was lonely, lacking close friends and alienating her peers with her overwhelming neediness. Her relationship with Roy, while dubbed in the media as a love affair, was conducted almost entirely online; the pair met in person on only a handful of occasions.

And as Carr explores in what seems like a crucial and overlooked detail, their dynamic wasn’t a healthy one. For the first 18 months of their interactions, Roy sent Carter suicidal imagery and abusive texts: pictures of nooses and guns, messages that said things like “fuck you bitch.” He suggested that they could be like Romeo and Juliet at the end, clarifying that she fully understood what “at the end” meant. She, in turn, counseled him to get help and to not end his life. It was only in the final few months of their relationship that she started, instead, to encourage him.

The first installment of I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth v. Michelle Carter, which aired last night, dealt with the circumstances of Roy’s death, and with Carter’s eagerness in the aftermath of his suicide to embrace the attention she was finally getting from friends and family. (“Im like famous now haha check it out,” she texted one friend after her Facebook posts and fundraisers in Roy’s name started raising her profile.) The second, which airs tonight, complicates the story by sifting through Carter’s history, her relationship with Roy, and her fixation on pop-culture narratives of doomed teenage love.

Carr, in what feels like a revelatory move for a documentarian investigating a true-crime case, never seems to come down on a single side or offer up a finite conclusion. This case is extraordinarily messy, I Love You, Now Die says. And it’s messy in a way that indicts Carter less than the culture she was raised in, one where doctors prescribe drugs to teenagers without a real sense of their impact on developing brains. And where digital technology has become ubiquitous so quickly that ethical frameworks surrounding its usage haven’t had time to catch up.