Without Game of Thrones and Veep, of course, the landscape for HBO in 2020 is a more challenging one. While Netflix has fewer star shows in its constellation at the moment—the most nominations it received were 16 for Ava DuVernay’s superb When They See Us, followed by 13 for Russian Doll—it has so many current series and so many more in development that its flood-the-market strategy might well see it through. That’s a model that other networks, including HBO, are looking to emulate, as Jonah Weiner reported in an insightful article about Hollywood’s streaming wars for The New York Times Magazine. HBO’s brand of boutique television, tightly controlled for quality and meticulously curated, might help it on the road to Emmys glory. But as the competition for viewing eyeballs intensifies, quantity could win out.

One thing that was notable about Tuesday’s nominations was how surprisingly open-minded they were. While Game of Thrones’ swan-song season led to its cast members dominating the supporting-actor categories, for the most part the nominations eschewed old chestnuts and embraced critical favorites. The Outstanding Comedy Series category honored not only Barry, Veep, and Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, but also more innovative shows such as Russian Doll, Amazon’s Fleabag, and Pop TV’s Canadian import Schitt’s Creek. The drama category recognized a host of old reliables (Thrones, Better Call Saul, Ozark, This Is Us), as well as FX’s Pose and HBO’s Succession. (The spectacular work done by many of the stars on Pose was one casualty of the Game of Thrones crest, although the series’s Billy Porter was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama.)

The limited-series acting categories were the most intriguing, with a wealth of names claiming their first-ever Emmy nominations. Jharrel Jerome, whose role on When They See Us required him to convey his character’s journey from innocent boy to wrongly incarcerated man, was nominated for Lead Actor, alongside other Emmy first-timers including Sam Rockwell for Fosse/Verdon, Benicio del Toro for Escape at Dannemora, and the sprightly unknown Hugh Grant for A Very English Scandal. In the lead-actress category, Amy Adams (for Sharp Objects), Aunjanue Ellis (When They See Us), Joey King (The Act), and Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon) all scored their first Emmy nominations.

One major movie star went un-nominated this year: Julia Roberts, who played a woman trying to pull together her fragmented memories in Sam Esmail’s Amazon series Homecoming. The show was snubbed in relative terms, receiving a single nomination for cinematography. Pamela Adlon’s Better Things, a critical darling that received nods in its first two seasons, failed to score any in 2019. But the 11 nominations for Fleabag and the recognition for stellar series such as Chernobyl and Russian Doll made it harder to gripe than usual this year, even if the amount of love for Netflix’s Ozark feels disproportionate at best. The Television Academy, its chairman and CEO Frank Scherma said in an opening statement, has “a commitment and an obligation to spark creativity, honor innovation, advocate for inclusion, and celebrate excellence.” And, for once, it’s tough to argue the Emmys didn’t manage to do just that.