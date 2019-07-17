Sheeran’s affection for rap is well-documented, and No. 6 Collaborations Project is his most forthright expression of that affection. He not only calls on emcees young (Argentina’s Paulo Londra) and old (Eminem and 50 Cent), but he also spends a lot of time rapping himself. He devotes some lines to the fact that few people think of him as a hip-hop artist—“I wanna try new things, they just want me to sing / Because nobody thinks I write rhymes”—but the truth is that the public is fairly well-acquainted with Sheeran’s knack for warbly, hambone bars. He essentially rapped on two of his biggest hits, “Shape of You” and “Sing!” He also did so on Taylor Swift’s “End Game.”

But Sheeran is not seeking acceptance as a rapper really. Rather, he’s a pop star for a moment when the definition of “pop” is contested and gatekeepers are fretting their older, whiter, more close-minded audiences. Top 40 radio stations remain slow to promote some of the most massive songs in the country when they’re by hip-hop artists. Adult contemporary radio, an important and widespread format, has a habit of playing edited versions of popular songs scrubbed of rap. The No. 1 adult contemporary track right now, “Girls Like You” by Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B, often is broadcast in a form without Cardi B. It’s natural to suspect a racist logic to such programming decisions, especially when Sheeran’s “Shape of You” and “Sing” had no problem gaining traction in top 40 and adult contemporary formats.

Sheeran thus can smuggle rap and rap-like elements—pop music’s primary sources of novelty and vitality right now—to listeners who think themselves skeptical of these styles. No. 6 Collaborations Project might even serve as a gateway to a new genre for some of those listeners, though most of the heavily hip-hop-influenced songs rate as mere curiosity. “Antisocial” plays as an airbrushed, PG version of the moody odysseys that Travis Scott is known for; “Remember the Name” has an all-too-sunny guitar bolstering Sheeran’s sing-song bars, and guest stars Eminem and 50 Cent aren’t exactly current hitmakers. The tune with the most life is “Cross Me,” which boasts an itchy, irrepressible beat fortified by PnB Rock’s chanting. In one verse, Chance the Rapper yowls about his girlfriend doing CrossFit, and it’s a charming, if dorky, companion piece to Sheeran’s boasts about his woman.

That song spotlights another key side of Sheeran: the romantic. Again and again, he sings of the power of honest connection—often by contrasting his beloved against the big bad superficial world he’s always dissing. His love songs can verge on condescending or gross, though, and that’s especially the case on No. 6 Collaborations Project, where his more worldly collaborators seem to push him into making sex talk that he’s ill-equipped to pull off. His Camila Cabello and Cardi B team-up, “South of the Border,” is panting softcore: “She got the mmm, white dress, but when she’s wearin’ less / Man, you know that she drives me crazy.” Then there’s the purest ballad of the album, and the most unlistenable thing here, “Best Part of Me.” As he compares his physical “flaws” with his deeper virtues—“my lungs are black” (he’s a smoker), but “my heart is pure”—classic songwriter treacle meets the modern humblebragging selfie: a blend of ingredients that, while too pungent on this song, is the essence of Sheeran.

We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.