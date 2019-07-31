In 2016, Ebony was sold to a private-equity firm. And in April 2019, after a decade of struggling with the shift of publishing in the digital era, Johnson Publishing Company filed for bankruptcy, arranging to put its vast photo archive (valued at $46 million in 2015) up for sale. Last week, after much anxiety over the fate of nearly 4 million historic photographs, those archives were sold at auction for $30 million to a consortium of the nation’s leading private foundations. The archives will be donated to the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture and the Getty Research Institute. “If the sale had not been acquired through the partnership of the four foundations, it would have been deeply disappointing, to say the least, to archivists whose work it is to not only organize and preserve archival material but to make them accessible,” Jina DuVernay, a visiting archivist of African American collections at Emory University, told me via email. “The worst case scenario would have been that the Ebony photo archive would be sold to a private owner and no one would have access to the vast images. Without the images, future generations would not have the evidence, documentation, and the wealth of knowledge that can be acquired from the photographs.”

It is hard to overstate the ubiquity of Ebony and Jet magazines in black households and businesses across America during the 1950s through the late 1990s. (My grandmother gifted me a subscription while I was away at college, insistent that I remain plugged into the affairs, trends, and consciousness of black people.) These publications showcased casual and intimate portraits of celebrities and community leaders in black and white or four-color spreads; fashion photography; and commercial ads depicting black families. Their visual language challenged white supremacist ideas, and affirmed for black people that they, too, were part of America, even under the constraints of a racist, segregated society.

Ebony and Jet, through the lenses of their photographers, struck a balance in presenting the nuances and complexities of modern black American life. “Through images we see resilience and survival,” Deborah Willis, chair of the department of photography and imaging at New York University, wrote to me via email. Also included in the archive acquisition, Willis notes, are Gordon Parks’s 1947 photographs , which dramatized the famous doll-test study by the sociologists Kenneth and Mamie Phipps Clark. (The Clarks documented the long-term psychological effects of segregation on African American children, and their study was a noted factor in the 1954 Supreme Court decision Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka, Kansas.)

David Jackson’s transformative photographs of Emmett Till’s open-casket funeral, during which the boy’s mother Mamie Till-Mobley grieved over his brutally beaten corpse, is also part of the collection. Having appeared in Jet Magazine in 1955, the photographs showcasing the savageness of Till’s murder have been noted as one of the catalysts of the civil-rights movement. Though the images weren’t seen in mainstream publications until decades later, the print run of that Jet issue sold out and the pictures were reprinted widely in the black press.