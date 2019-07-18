All of this has led to reappraisals in many quarters about how to apply the words “racist” and “racism,” which helps explain all of those dictionary lookups. Those seeking guidance from the Merriam-Webster entry would find “racism” first defined as “a belief that race is the primary determinant of human traits and capacities and that racial differences produce an inherent superiority of a particular race.” More broadly, it is defined as “racial prejudice or discrimination.”

But does deferring to a dictionary definition suffice in judging whether Trump’s comments should be called racist? The Fox News analyst Brit Hume claimed on Twitter that the comments, while “nativist, xenophobic, [counterfactual] and politically stupid … simply do not meet the standard definition of racist.” Soon after Hume linked to Merriam-Webster’s entry for the term, the dictionary’s Twitter account helpfully pointed to the entry’s usage note, which counsels that “when discussing concepts like racism … it is prudent to recognize that quoting from a dictionary is unlikely to either mollify or persuade the person with whom one is arguing.”

Indeed, the word “racism” cannot be encapsulated by a single decontextualized definition, as it is a term that is fraught with moral implications for its use. News outlets have publicly grappled with thafricanis terminological issue this week. NPR, for instance, has decided to refer to Trump’s tweets as “racist,” and not simply “racially charged” or “racially insensitive,” like it has in the past. As the organization’s standards and practices editor Mark Memmott explained on NPR’s Code Switch podcast, the judgment was made to use the term because Trump’s “go back to where you came from” rhetoric clearly fits into a tradition of racist tropes. But in an op-ed, Keith Woods, NPR’s vice president of newsroom diversity and training, continued to object to journalists using the word “racist” because “we should not be in the business of moral labeling.”

Despite the “moral labeling” objections of Woods and others, the view that the terms “racist” and “racism” should be off-limits in objective journalistic reporting has waned over the course of Trump’s term in office. Back in January 2018, when Trump reportedly referred to Haiti, El Salvador, and African nations as “shithole countries” (or was it “shithouse countries”?) in a discussion of immigration policy with lawmakers at the White House, NPR decided to avoid using “racist” in their reports. At the time, Memmott explained on Code Switch that rather than “telling people to think about what someone did or said and labeling it,” the preferable course of action is “giving them the facts—giving them the action words so that they can decide for themselves.”

On the same podcast, Phillip Atiba Goff, an African American psychologist who heads the Center for Policing Equity at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice, pushed back at what he sees as evasive language when reporting on Trump’s comments. “The one that absolutely makes me lose my mind is ‘racially charged.’ No, it wasn’t,” Goff said. “It was racist.”