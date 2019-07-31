Looking for variations on the theme in newspaper databases, I came across early examples presented as lighthearted observational humor. In 1988, for instance, a syndicated word game called Scram-lets (a knockoff of the long-running Jumble puzzle) led readers to finish a modern-day proverb: “Have-you-ever-noticed department: There’s one type of job where you shower before work, and one type of job where you shower after work.” This was accompanied by a cartoon of two men, one wearing overalls and toting a toolbox and the other with a suit and briefcase. A similar piece of homespun wisdom came in 1995 from the comic strip Pluggers, in which the cartoonist Jeff MacNelly illustrates reader-submitted observations about working folks. “There are two types of pluggers: Those who shower before work and those who shower after,” the strip read, depicting an anthropomorphic crocodile in a suit passing by a rhinoceros pushing a wheelbarrow.

Despite these cheerful examples, the same imagery could be evoked to suggest a simmering class tension. In his 1991 book Fire in the Belly: On Being a Man, Sam Keen, a contributing editor for Psychology Today, offered a list of “the hidden, largely unconscious, tyrannical, unwritten rules that govern success in professional and corporate life”—the first of which was that “cleanliness is next to prosperity.” According to Keen, “Sweat is lower class, lower status. Those who shower before work and use deodorant make more than those who shower after work and smell human throughout the day.” An article about undesirable jobs that ran in The Cincinnati Post on Labor Day in 1993 quoted a man who cleaned septic tanks and restaurant grease traps as saying that there are two kinds of jobs in the world: “the kind where you shower before work, and the kind where you shower after work.” (The man fell into the latter category.)

A 1994 column from Vermont’s Rutland Herald shows an early example of post-work showering as a political identity in the fanciful tale of a farmer named Bub, who won the lottery and tried to buy a major-league baseball team. When he considered whether the players should be unionized, he said, “I’ve always heard that unions are for people who shower after work, not before.” And because baseball players take showers after games, Bub figured “those fellas got just as much right to a union as anybody else.”

This line of reasoning would later come to national prominence in pointed commentary from Leo Gerard, then the president of the United Steelworkers union. In December 2008, in the midst of the financial crisis, Congress and the lame-duck George W. Bush administration were slow to bail out the “Big Three” automakers even after providing a massive bailout to the major banks. “The message here could not be more clear,” Gerard wrote in a column for HuffPost. “Washington will bailout out those who shower before work, but not those who shower afterwards.” Gerard followed this up with appearances on CNN and MSNBC, where his “shower” line was a big hit. The New York Times columnist Bob Herbert also quoted Gerard approvingly.