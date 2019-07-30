By contrast, the married life is glory, at least from the honeymoon stage that The Big Day embodies. On “Do You Remember”—whose wistful brunch-band groove is made even more tranquilizing by Gibbard’s presence—Chance memorializes summer 2019 (“the last summer of the teens”) with premature nostalgia for personal milestones and Will Smith in Aladdin. The slow-rolling “Handsome” has him lavishing praise on his beau’s looks and his own, and he leaves the explicit sex talk to the master vulgarian Megan Thee Stallion. Over funky drumming and hoots on “Let’s Go on the Run,” he puts on his most muppety voice to express a desire to “hug and hug and hug and hug.” Adorable though these songs often are, it’s hard not to think about Wife Guy memes about men who stake their identities on appearing to be good husbands.

Chance is entitled to his glee, but he does go negative to talk about other peoples’ negativity. The album’s villains are nay-sayers and what-abouters commenting on his life, and he dismisses them with blithe assertions of faith. “Everyone seem like they got something to say,” he complains on the ‘90s R&B tribute “I Got You (Always and Forever).” “Like the day after the Big Day is supposed to be super bad like we won’t stay / It’s supposed to be super scary like we don’t pray.” There’s nothing wrong with defiant optimism: It’s is what longterm commitment is built on. (Chance’s defensiveness does recall his embarrassing history of freaking out at random criticism on the internet). But tracks like “The Big Day” and “Found a Good One (Single No More),” largely instrumental workouts with bizarre glitch-out passages, hint at a deeper nervousness or tension that a more interesting album would unpack.

The lyrics instead mostly preoccupy themselves with wordplay that swings between excellence and something worse than a dad joke. Chance has clearly sweated over every bar, but the best ones are blunt and evocative rather than clever per se. One highlight comes as he pays tribute to Chicago’s hardiness: “I love my city … They walk on eggshells and landmines / They communicate with hand signs.” On “Let’s Go on the Run,” he imagines getting a “big ol’ house / With a giant pair of Timbs just to kick folks out,” which is the kind of ridiculous, funny, sweet kind of image he excels at. On the other end of the spectrum are word-association exercises that scan as metaphor but are actually nonsense. Take this Biblical mess: “This story arc so sharp that it made the streets flood / This the type of covenant you keep love, deep love.”

Chance’s powers are greatest when he’s not making grand pronouncements but rather when he’s engaged in the simple act of storytelling. The finest song is the closer, “Zanies and Fools,” on which he and Nicki Minaj spin twisty narratives about finding love early in life (for Minaj, the verse represents a marriage announcement). Chance’s meet-cute is indeed cute: He encountered his eventual wife, Kirsten Corley, when they were just kids at a Christmas party. There, Corley performed a Destiny’s Child tribute: “Out from the back came three lil’ survivors / In formation, choreo tighter.” It’s a transporting scene that doubles as great myth-making about destiny and love. It’s also a sign that Chance still knows how to deliver a message in a way that doesn’t seem like an ad—a skill that his politician fans, in particular, must covet.

