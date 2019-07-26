“Different,” the African Giant track on which Kidjo sings, also includes a verse from the reggae exemplar Damian Marley. Still, it was the Kidjo feature that exhilarated Burna. “That’s really the one person where it’s like I personally sought [her] out to make that happen. I looked. I’ve actually looked for her for years,” he said. “When I say years, I mean like 2011. Years.” When an A&R representative at Universal Records helped connect the two, the characteristically nonchalant Burna was beside himself: “She’s the first person I’ve spoken to on the phone and I was almost shaking … It’s a big honor to me.”

The singer’s early years in southern Nigeria were fraught, characterized by what he often glibly categorizes as “street culture.” It’s a shorthand for any number of wayward behaviors (including some run-ins with the law), but his wins feel hard-earned. There’s nothing about his rise that is, as western publications have erroneously labeled it, a “surprise.”

Outside Nigeria and the continent, Burna’s music first made waves in the United Kingdom, which boasts a large Nigerian and Afro-diasporic population. It’s become a second home to Burna, who resides in London with his girlfriend, the British rapper Stefflon Don. The UK is where his debut studio album, the 2013 L.I.F.E. (Leaving an Impact for Eternity) and its energetic single, “Like to Party,” first found a broad audience. In the years since, he’s produced music at a prolific rate, spending countless nights (always nights, he specified to me, laughing at his own inability to wake up early) in the studio.

His next two records—2015’s On a Spaceship and 2016’s Redemption—showcased an artist well aware of his lyrical prowess and marketability. With 2018’s Outside, Burna established himself as a formidable musical peer, collaborating with artists such as J Hus and Lily Allen. His dedication to various dimensions of his craft is clear, too: “Ye,” for example, is an eminently singalong-friendly track that also cleverly positions Burna as an inheritor of homegrown musical genius. At one point, referencing the dreadlocks that fall over his face, he observes people “calling me Lagbaja,” the famed Afrobeat musician who performed in masks.

Lagbaja, like Kuti, looms large over Burna, whose turn toward social storytelling on African Giant draws largely from the lessons of his own childhood. “My grandfather had a statue of a fist in the middle of the house, so I had to grow up to that,” he said with a laugh. “He kinda made me dig more into the history of where I come from and all of that.” Of the role music played in that extracurricular education, he noted that sociopolitical change and artistic production have often been symbiotic endeavors: “When something happens in Africa, an artist will sing about it and stuff. We have all the records, we have everything, Free Mandela records and all that.”

On African Giant tracks such as the M.anifest-assisted “Another Story,” which begins with a radio dispatch explaining Nigeria’s colonial history, Burna readily steps into the role of national storyteller. “I’m 28 years old. In my country, that’s considered very young. It’s almost like the youth don’t matter to the up-and-ups,” he said, referring to the nation’s elders. He wants to infuse his music with lessons about the past in part because, as he told me, “Everybody that’s in power has been there since we gained independence in 1960.”



He continued: “Why would you blame the youth for not knowing certain history? You can’t blame them or call them dumb [when the elders keep the history to themselves] … As they say, knowledge is power. So I just felt the need to kinda let people of my age group and younger in on some little history that I am [pretty] sure that almost 90 percent of us have no clue about.”