I’d argue, too, that part of what damned Season 2 of Big Little Lies was the expectations it met. When the first season debuted in miniseries form in 2017, it was soapy enough in concept that it surprised viewers with the psychological sharpness of its scenes. The murder at the center of the show provided a mystery to anchor everything around, together with the less compelling questions about Ziggy’s (Iain Armitage) parentage and the bullying of Amabella (Ivy George). But the real draw, for me at least, was the women. To misquote Oscar Wilde, having one actor of Kidman’s or Witherspoon’s caliber in your television series feels like good fortune. To have both is almost like casting carelessness. That Big Little Lies was able to balance the stories of its main characters while (mostly) doing justice to the actors who played them was what really made its first seven episodes sing.

Season 2, by contrast, had to measure up to the standard set by the first season, an award-sweeping bouquet of critical catnip. It had to justify the show’s continuation at all, given its satisfying structural self-containment. After casting Streep as Celeste’s mother-in-law, the show also had to make space for the most nominated actor in the history of the Academy Awards while giving Kravitz’s Bonnie more substantial scenes, given her surprise involvement in the death of Celeste’s abusive husband. If the first season had the luxury of being smarter than people assumed it was, the second was almost sunk from the beginning by the burden of its own prestige.

Without access to the HBO editing suites, it’s impossible to know what Arnold’s own version of Season 2 might have looked like, and what Jean-Marc Vallée, who directed Season 1, inserted. If I had to guess, I’d bet that the heavy-handed use of flashbacks to intro each episode and the awkward premonitions of death by water were his work. (It turns out, after everything, that Bonnie was drowning only metaphorically.) Story-wise, the second season fizzled out at the gate, getting mired in Detective Quinlan’s absurdly dedicated pursuit of the Monterey Five and Celeste’s face-off with Mary Louise to keep custody of her kids. There were no grand surprises. Even the revelations regarding the death of Perry’s brother felt disappointing after being teased for so long. (To recap: He died in a car crash after Mary Louise, who was driving, apparently lost her temper, for which she blamed Perry.)

But with so many extravagant characters littering the screen, it can be hard to appreciate the quieter ones. And so let’s take a moment to consider Streep’s Mary Louise, a woman whose arrival in Monterey sparked the emotional wreckage of a Category 5 hurricane. Yes, she had unnervingly jutting teeth and a wardrobe full of pastel-toned cardigans, and on occasion she balanced her necklace on her chin so that its tiny gold cross dangled like a star. More intriguing, though, was how Mary Louise was able to cause chaos everywhere she went simply by being unfiltered.