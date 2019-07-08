The twins’ reactiveness is apparent, too, when Celeste comes to them for help. Needing to prove herself a fit mother to a judge, she explains as she tucks them into bed that Mary Louise is “worried” about her well-being, but that she thinks she’s fine, so it’s important that they say how much they want to stay with her. In response, they pepper her with questions: Why would grandma do this? Should they say they don’t like grandma? And then, in a sweet, innocent scene, they tell her they’ll do whatever she needs them to. “We can protect you,” one of them says. “Yeah,” echoes the other, “we can say whatever you want us to say.” At that, Celeste tries to walk her instruction back: “You do not need to protect me, alright?” she tells them. “You just have to tell the truth, that you want to live here.”

To the twins, such a circular conversation, accompanied by their mother’s apparent anxiety, must be upsetting—even if they don’t show it. And they aren’t the only ones feeling the strain. The episode shows each of the Monterey Five’s children trying to understand their parents: There’s Ziggy, broaching the question of whether he’d grow up to become like his father to Jane. There’s Skye (Chloe Coleman) curling up to and comforting Bonnie (Zoë Kravitz) in the hospital, where Bonnie is caring for her ill mother, Elizabeth (Crystal Fox). (Even the flashbacks that show Elizabeth’s aggression toward her daughter illustrate, in a different way, the long-term strain that parents can put on their children.)

Finally, there’s poor Amabella, once again affected by the circumstances her parents—amid their bankruptcy and fraying marriage—have created. Her mother, Renata (Laura Dern), is stinging from Mary Louise’s vicious comments about her parenting style. “You work, don’t you, Renata?” Mary Louise says. “That must be especially devastating, for a working mom to lose her house, her belongings, because, just to think about the sacrifice and all the missed dinners with kids … so many many moments lost, and for what? A screening room. Maybe a boat.”

Feeling guilty, Renata later keeps Amabella home from school for some “mother-daughter time.” But her daughter intuits deeper troubles. “It’s because we’re broke, isn’t it?” she asks. The question pains Renata, and her answer—that not everything has to be about money even though it does, sort of—fails to clear up Amabella’s worries. After all, she’s missing school to palliate Renata’s sense of culpability, and one day of playing hooky won’t erase the turbulence of their family’s plight.



The adults of Big Little Lies have become entangled in personal crises throughout the second season, but it’s the next generation that has quietly absorbed it all. As Mary Louise’s lawyer tells Celeste, no matter the outcome of their legal proceedings, “the biggest losers would be the children.”

