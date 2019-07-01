Read: ‘Big Little Lies’ and the painful truths of a parent-child talk

In Renata’s marriage, for instance, workplace gains are not enough to compensate for a spousal betrayal. Though prior episodes had seen Renata having meltdowns at the prospect of her husband’s financial malfeasance leading them to social humiliation, Sunday night’s reveals a more immediate loss. She’s forced to hand over her wedding ring during a bankruptcy hearing; the clunky jewelry slides across the table, taking the last of Renata’s resilience with it. Though she never participated in Gordon’s schemes, Renata’s marriage to him renders her property collateral damage in his crimes.

As she faces this massive upheaval, Big Little Lies conveys the futility of Renata’s attempts to cling to an identity outside the one she shares with her husband. At the bankruptcy hearing, her multiple assets having already been claimed, she reminds the trustee that she does not stand to inherit any wealth from her family—she’s self-made. It’s a cruel irony: Renata, who labored tirelessly to accrue massive gains in a male-dominated industry, sees her livelihood jeopardized by the one man who was supposed to help her build it.

Later, in one of the episode’s most affecting scenes, Gordon approaches Renata with a half-hearted request for forgiveness at their daughter Amabella’s disco-themed party. In response, Renata laments that this is the last lavish function they’ll ever be able to host for their child. It’s a frivolous-seeming concern, to be sure, but for Renata it’s a kind of undoing:

Since I was old enough to dream of having my own family, I’ve been in my head planning my child’s life, what it would entail, what she would have, the opportunities I could give her. So I’m having a difficult time reconciling that all my dreams have gone to shit. All my hopes and plans for Amabella have gone to shit. I married a man who would take my life and all my accomplishments and just turn them to shit. That—that’s on me right? My choices. My stupidity. It’s my picker that’s broken. My fucking bad.

Though Renata’s histrionics and ostentatiousness have made her one of the show’s most entertaining characters, she’s rarely among the most sympathetic. She is brash, demanding, and ruthlessly ambitious. But in depicting how quickly Gordon’s choices have brought her life crashing down—and how inextricably tied the two are by virtue of California law—Big Little Lies sows empathy for the sometimes frustrating character.

The question the show asks via Renata’s arc is also one Madeline and Ed continue to wrestle with: How much transgression can one marriage forgive? Ed, who had played the role of the sensitive husband throughout Season 1, has become a walking bundle of passive aggression. In a rare moment of conflict, he asks Madeline why she didn’t approach him with concerns about their marriage instead of having an affair: “You know, there’s never any middle ground with you. Like when you’re upset, it’s charge, full speed ahead. If there’s a problem, charge. If there was a problem with us, where was the … charge?” he asks.