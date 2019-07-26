No wonder that Beyoncé gravitated toward The Lion King. Fundamentally, she’s a mythmaker. Again and again, she’s taken universally fascinating narratives and refitted them so that they can be newly enjoyed up close, in the detail work, and from afar, as a whole picture. Her 2016 project Lemonade concerned an ultra-abstract, almost elemental story: sour turning sweet, lemons becoming lemonade. But it was also a tale about betrayal and reconciliation in marriage. It was also about the possibility of black families disarming centuries-old traps set for them. As music, it thrived on inversions and surprising alchemy: rock rages that felt good, swaying reggae that felt bad, forgiveness ballads disguised as breakup songs and vice versa.

The Lion King’s remake presented Beyoncé with the chance to participate in a surefire cultural phenomenon without having to spend too much time in the voice-acting studio. But undoubtedly the social implications appealed too. The new Lion King takes what had largely been a white fantasy about Africa and repopulates it with black actors, somewhat in the manner that Beyoncé has used America’s biggest stages—the Super Bowl, Coachella—to flip regressive race hierarchies. It also represented an opportunity to record music that uses the film’s potent themes for Beyoncé’s own purposes: connecting the spectacle of her own success to a greater whole.

Released a week after the official soundtrack’s rerecordings of Hans Zimmer’s 1994 score and Elton John’s 1994 show tunes, Beyoncé’s contribution, The Gift, is in the tradition of star-studded “soundtrack albums.” Beyoncé (and her team) oversaw A&R and production, and she sings on most of the songs, and so it’s not a stretch to consider The Gift a Beyoncé album—even if one major goal is spotlighting African talent. She called the project “sonic cinema,” which may sound pretentious, but it’s really a way of saying it’s another of her sing-along exercises in storytelling and signifying.

The first song, “Bigger,” is a restrained mood-setter on which she sings and raps over sustained organ chords and washes of cymbals. She’s done tone poems like this before—more overtures than pop songs—but this one has the distinction of being straightforwardly inspirational and written in the second person. She’s telling a “you” that you’re “part of something way bigger”: “Not just a speck in the universe / Not just some words in a Bible verse / You are the living word.” As if to acknowledge the brazenness of her giving such a direct pep talk, she eventually sings, “I’m not just preachin’, I’m takin’ my own advice.” (Who says Beyoncé’s not humble!)

The tie here with the movie is clear. The Lion King’s first act follows a young scion being taught about the vast designs he’s part of: royal succession (Simba will rule “everything the light touches”) as well as the ecological and existential “circle of life.” For “Bigger,” Beyoncé is taking on the role of teacherly Mufasa, and you are Simba. That you, of course, can include the listener, but moreover, it refers to Beyoncé’s own three kids. “I’ll be the roots, you be the tree / Pass on the fruit that was given to me / Legacy, ah, we’re part of something way bigger,” she sings, sending her voice up into piercing trills and back down again. All of this is classic Beyoncé magic, going very wide and very personal at once.