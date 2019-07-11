“I felt so many things, in the last year or so,” he says in Right Now. “There’s times I felt scared. There’s times I felt humiliated. There’s times I felt embarrassed.” He steadily lowers his voice to a near-whisper. “And ultimately, I just felt terrible that this person felt this way. And after a year or so, I just hope it was a step forward. And it moved things forward for me; it made me think about a lot. I hope I’ve become a better person.”

He also hopes, he says—acknowledging the allegorical dimensions of the story—that other people have become better through their exposure to it. “You know what, man? That whole thing made me think about every date I’ve ever been on,” Ansari says a friend told him. “And I thought, Wow, well, that’s pretty incredible. This made not just me, but other people, be more thoughtful, and that’s a good thing.’”

Here Ansari pauses. “And I know this isn’t the most hilarious way to begin a comedy show!” he says, as the audience begins to applaud. “But it’s important to me that you know how I feel about that whole thing before we share this night together.” More applause, and then: “Well, that was pretty intense!”

The line serves as a transition and as a broader kind of signpost: The awkward part is over. We’re moving on. “What else should we talk about?” Ansari asks, cheerfully.

We talk about a lot, it turns out, over the next hour: Michael Jackson, R. Kelly, Crazy Rich Asians, appropriation, cancellation, Pizza Hut, journalistic think pieces, performative allyship, the misogyny of birth-control pills, the utility of IUDs, the absurdity of the current news environment. Much of it is effective, and much of it is a continuation of what came before: Right Now is sociological in tenor. It takes the thing its performer has long professed to be interested in—empathy—and interrogates it, just as Ansari did so fantastically in Master of None, his scripted series, and more subtly in Modern Romance, his book (co-written with Eric Klinenberg), and in his previous comedy shows. Live at Madison Square Garden, Ansari’s 2015 Netflix special, made use of his exceptional skill with crowd work to make a point about the deep fractures in his audience’s experience. “Raise your hand if you’re a woman and you’ve ever been followed around by a creepy dude,” he said. “Raise your hand high! Raise it really fucking high!” He paused, surveying the sea of hands with mock horror. “Everyone just look around and see how many hands are raised right now! Yeah, that’s way too many people! That should not be happening!”

There have been many shoulds in Ansari’s act, over the years. There have been many breezy uses of the collective we. (“Why do we do this?” he asked, of the noncommittal social habits of millennials, in the 2015 special. “I think it’s ’cause we’re also part of the least lonely generation, the least isolated generation, you know?”) The comedy of empathy often doubles as the comedy of morality, and Ansari’s distinct brand of it has exuded, over the years, a frank kind of optimism: a sense that admitting and confronting our flaws is the first step toward overcoming them. It’s work that has implicated its audience, but that has done so based on the implied conviction that we, as nebulous and tenuous as that grouping might be, can always be better tomorrow than we are today.