The case is murky: Why were those men following Rocky around? What precipitated the fight itself? The process has been murky, too. Sources connected to Rocky say that he is being held in unsanitary and inhumane conditions; Swedish prison officials have highlighted the amenities and cleanliness of their detention facilities. In any case, Rocky has become a rallying cause—though the underlying grievance varies depending on the person rallying. Entertainers and liberal politicians have weighed in on the situation, and so has Trump. Meanwhile, the Swedish legal and political establishments have rejected American attempts to influence their justice system.

At a moment of heightened public awareness about the overpolicing of people of color—and with famous rappers such as Meek Mill emerging from years-long, career-damaging legal morasses—Rocky’s case brings with it, for many, a nauseating feeling of familiarity. Though he was only charged on Thursday, the rapper has been in detention for weeks because a judge ruled him a flight risk. By contrast, when the white rapper G-Eazy was arrested in Sweden last year for assaulting an officer, violent resistance, and illegal drug possession, he was able to plead guilty and go free within two days. G-Eazy wrote on Instagram, “The difference between me and Rocky’s treatment and process in Sweden brings to mind two concepts that disgustingly go hand in hand: white privilege and systemic racism.” Justin Bieber, Nicki Minaj, Snoop Dogg, and other artists have posted messages saying #JusticeForRocky or #FreeRocky, and four House Democrats held a press conference on his behalf.

The cause célèbre escalated to another plane, however, when Kim Kardashian called the White House adviser Jared Kushner to talk with him about the situation. Kushner spoke with Trump, and so did Kardashian’s husband, Kanye West. Trump in turn called Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven, who, Trump then tweeted, “assured me that American citizen A$AP Rocky will be treated fairly. Likewise, I assured him that A$AP was not a flight risk and offered to personally vouch for his bail, or an alternative.” (There is no bail in Sweden’s legal system.) Trump has also tasked Secretary of State Mike Pompeo with working toward Rocky’s release.

It sounds like a game of celebrity Mad Libs: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West ask President Donald Trump to prod the Swedish prime minister about A$AP Rocky. But there’s some precedent for these players to be involved in this way. Rocky is not just a hit musician, but also a well-connected celebrity who’s close with West and the Kardashians. Moreover, Kim Kardashian has made the fight against unjust incarceration her signature political issue. In 2018, she successfully lobbied Trump to grant clemency to a first-time drug offender with a life sentence. After Congress passed the First Step prison-reform act, she and a legal team from the advocacy group #cut50—which is coaching her to eventually take the bar exam—provided assistance to a number of inmates who sought reduced sentences under the new law. West has spoken out about racism and incarceration, too, and is famously chummy with Trump.