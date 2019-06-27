In Yesterday, Patel’s character, Jack Malik, wakes up after an accident to discover that he now lives in a world where the Beatles never made music. When he takes it upon himself to recreate their songs—and, therefore, present them as his own—he goes from busking for spare change to becoming a massive international sensation. He essentially turns into a solo Beatles act: John and Paul and Ringo and George condensed into one man. The film’s underlying question is whether Jack made the right call to preserve the band’s legacy by stealing their music. As he gets more famous, his relationships with his fans and the Beatles’ oeuvre become more complicated, and the tale of a star being born begins to double as an examination into how an artist can be inseparable from his body of work.

In practical terms, this meant that Patel, taking on his first feature-film role, had to transform—in a matter of months—into a musician capable of capturing the allure and spirit of the band. What’s more, Boyle wanted every song to be recorded live. “Danny didn’t want [Yesterday] to feel like a Beatles cover movie,” the film’s composer, Daniel Pemberton, explained to me. “You’ve got to respect the integrity of the original songs and what makes them work, but at the same time, find something slightly different to do.” Adem Ilhan, the music supervisor Pemberton brought on board to help train Patel, told me: “It’s like, okay, we know the Beatles, but what do we think he’d remember about the Beatles?”

Still, the film isn’t just about paying homage to arguably the most influential band in history: Throughout Yesterday, Jack learns the ways in which the loss of the Beatles has infinite pop-culture repercussions (the band Oasis never forms, for starters), and he grapples with whether his decision to recover their music honors the band—or betrays them. Yes, there’s a love story involved, but Yesterday is ultimately about how notions of “authenticity” drive art, and it leans on the team behind the music to capture that conflict.

The first step: Turn Patel into a rock star. Pemberton and Ilhan took the actor shopping for a guitar, had production redress his drab rehearsal space into a replica of Jack’s cozy bedroom, and took him out busking, “so he could feel what it was like to be a singer-songwriter with songs no one cared about,” Pemberton said. They recorded at Abbey Road Studios, used instruments the Beatles used (a Mrs. Mills piano, a Höfner bass, etc.), and assembled a band to perform with Patel.

Oh, and they brought him an actual pop star in Ed Sheeran, who plays a version of himself in the film as Jack’s mentor. “I was like, ‘Do you ever have to just forget that you’re playing in front of tens of thousands of people?’” Patel said of seeking tips from Sheeran. “He was like, ‘Sometimes they become a bit of a blur, a blob,’ and he just plays to the blob, which is a very funny bit of advice.”