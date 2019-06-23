Davies, who’s long been a funny, generous chronicler of human foibles and frailty in the present, is also a spookily deft prognosticator, it turns out. And the anxious thrill of watching Years and Years—which debuts on HBO Monday—comes not only from seeing the future unfurl in front of you, but also from watching how it ripples through the lives of this very modern, delightfully fractious family. Sometimes the changes are practical: At the start of the series, the Lyons siblings have to text and call each other to communicate, while a few years later, they’re all connected via an Alexa-like virtual assistant called “Signor.”

Sometimes the societal shifts are more treacherous, as when abstract-seeming developments around the world lead to events that put family members in grave danger. It isn’t all bad. When the second episode aired on BBC a month ago, it included a scene in which Rosie Lyons (Ruth Madeley), who has spina bifida, tells her family that medical advances have enabled doctors to repair spinal defects while babies are still in utero. (Just this week, the Cleveland Clinic announced that a team of surgeons had managed to do exactly that for the first time in medical history.)

Davies interweaves the story of the Lyonses with the political ascendance of a populist leader named Vivienne Rook, played with grim Mancunian relish by Emma Thompson. Though she only directly interacts with the family members a handful of times, Rook (or “Viv,” as she quickly becomes known around the U.K.) is part and parcel of their lives, a symptom and a stoker of discontent across the country. In the first episode, Rook, an entrepreneur, is appearing on a BBC politics show when she launches into a profane tirade about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict overriding issues she insists matter more to British people: parking, litter, trash collection. The audience is electrified. The Lyonses frantically text one another their thoughts while Rook trends nationwide. At the end of her rant, she looks at the camera with a glint in her eye, and says, “I have got you listening now, haven’t I?” Soon enough, she’s running for office.

As Rook’s political fortunes rise, the Lyonses fall victim to the same circumstances that are leading voters to embrace Rook: financial crises, floods of refugees, a standoff between the U.S. (led by President Donald Trump in his second term) and China. The pace of change is breathtaking. Daniel Lyons (Russell Tovey), who’s married to Ralph (Dino Fetscher), works with Ukrainians seeking political asylum from draconian anti-LGBTQ laws, which draws him into the orbit of the magnetic refugee Viktor (Maxim Baldry). Stephen and Celeste try to come to terms with revelations about Bethany’s identity. Rosie, an early fan of Rook’s, supports her even more fiercely after technological developments phase Rosie out of the workplace. Edith (Jessica Hynes), an activist, returns home after conflict overseas threatens her health. As the show proceeds, characters refer casually to other eventualities: butterflies have disappeared, bananas don’t grow anymore, all teenagers now have mandatory sexual-awareness imaging control classes in school.