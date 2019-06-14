There is something simultaneously retro and radical, then, about this Toronto team. Since the arrival in 2013 of team president Masai Ujiri, the Raptors have improved steadily but incrementally. They’ve built around Kyle Lowry, a point guard more suited to hard-nosed defense than three-point heroics. They drafted Pascal Siakam, a springy, rail-thin forward who didn’t start playing basketball until age 15 and who suddenly, three years into his pro career, has become the team’s second-leading scorer. Last offseason, Ujiri traded DeMar DeRozan, an adept midrange shooter and beloved local figure, to the San Antonio Spurs for Leonard, one of the league’s premier offensive and defensive forces (the move carried risk, as Leonard had feuded with the Spurs’ management and had only one year left on his contract). In February, Ujiri swung a deal for Marc Gasol, a center as comfortable launching jumpers and slinging crosscourt passes as patrolling the paint. No Toronto player was drafted higher than 15th, an unheard-of condition for an NBA finalist.

The resulting array of talent came to reflect something of its designer. If these Finals may be remembered for the limping end of the Warriors’ dynasty—the injuries to Durant (a strained calf and then a torn Achilles) and Thompson (hamstring, then ACL), the overburdened Curry unable to compensate—they also demonstrated Toronto’s aptitude for seizing opportunity in whichever form it presented itself. “They played unselfishly and they played defense,” the head coach Nick Nurse, himself a first-year hire, said from the trophy-presentation podium postgame. “That’s a pretty good combination.”

The Raptors hounded the Warriors’ remaining healthy stars, forcing the ball into the hands of shot-averse players and, on the other end of the court, leveraged straightforward pick-and-rolls and post-ups into open looks. In Game 1, Siakam made 14 of 17 shots for 32 points; in Game 4, Leonard bullied his way to 36; last night, Lowry scored the team’s first 11 points. The backup guard Fred VanVleet, an undrafted player out of Wichita State, emerged as a folk hero, shadowing Curry on defense and knocking in timely three-pointers whenever they seemed most needed.

One effect of having all these fresh faces—and returning ones; Leonard had won the Finals MVP award once before, with the Spurs in 2014—on the NBA’s championship stage was the shaking-up of what had become a tedious LeBron vs. Warriors early summer tradition. The series took on uncommon character. Game 5 saw Golden State pull off a miraculous last-second comeback following Durant’s Achilles injury; Game 6 featured archetypes unavailable to the last few NBA Finals, challengers on the precipice against depleted champions mounting a prideful stand. New figures meant new peripheral reveals, too. Fans delighted at the discovery that Leonard’s trash talk, such as it is, mirrors his pared-to-essentials style of play. College teammates, chased down for between-game fodder, reported that his go-to phrases were clipped and direct: “no” on defense, “buckets” on offense, the comparatively effusive “board man gets paid” after a rebound.