The general trope of a reanimated horde shuffling toward its prey, ready to chomp, is such a familiar one that the simplest tweaks—like 28 Days Later making its zombies able to run—feels like a revolution. Jarmusch’s big joke is that, in death, people return to the obsessions they had when they were alive, so a corpse played by Carol Kane wanders around aimlessly muttering “chardonnay” and trying to break into a liquor store. It’d be cute if it hadn’t been done before, and better, by George A. Romero (the master of this particular subgenre), who dispatched his monsters to a shopping mall to mock American consumerist society in Dawn of the Dead.

Instead, the spookiness of The Dead Don’t Die comes across most effectively in strange little details. Officers Cliff and Ronnie first realize something weird is going on when the sun doesn’t set at its appointed hour, every TV signal starts to break up into weird static, and a mournful country song (fittingly titled “The Dead Don’t Die”) by Sturgill Simpson keeps playing on the radio. When Cliff asks why it’s so familiar, Ronnie answers with Driver’s trademark blankness: “It’s the theme song.”

Jarmusch slips in fourth-wall breaking moments like this one throughout the action—as if, given that zombies only exist in the movies, characters like Ronnie start believing they must be inside one right now. What larger purpose this approach serves, though, I couldn’t fully discern. It could be a comment on the human tendency to fantasize. Grafting the strangeness of real life onto the comforting narrative of a genre film is a concept many of us lean on to get through the day, after all, so maybe Jarmusch is poking fun at that. Or perhaps he’s just looking for something to set the action of The Dead Don’t Die apart, because once the undead start staggering around and eating people’s flesh, things start to feel awfully lifeless (pardon the pun).