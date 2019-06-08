One of my objections to those who claim that Shakespeare did not write the works attributed to him is that they are obliged to indulge in even more logical gymnastics than the biographers who set out to discover what he was “really like.” The nature of such gymnastics was brilliantly exposed by Samuel Schoenbaum in his 1970 book, Shakespeare’s Lives. In 2012, because Schoenbaum’s lessons did not seem to have been taken on board, I wrote what I hoped would be a small addendum to his work in The Truth About William Shakespeare. I attempted to provide an inventory of some of the devices biographers since Schoenbaum have employed to obscure the fact that they were having to make bricks without straw.

My personal favorite among these strategies, although it is by no means the most prominent, is the argument from absence. For example, a couple of Shakespeare biographers, including the writer Anthony Burgess, have argued that he must have died of syphilis because, in addition to the fact that the signature on his will is spidery and his writings contain numerous allusions to venereal disease, no references to him exist in his doctor son-in-law’s surviving notebooks—a clear indication, according to Burgess, that “decency prevailed over clinical candour.” There are faint echoes of this style of reasoning in Winkler’s enthusiasm for the absence of records showing that Shakespeare was paid for anything he wrote, though the devices she employs, or borrows from her sources, are usually more familiar (and less fun). She says, for instance, that Jonson’s poem “On Poet-Ape,” which satirizes some unidentified and unknown plagiarist, “was likely taking aim at Shakespeare.” But as she goes on to the difficult task of explaining away the contribution Jonson made to the First Folio in 1623, she assumes what was previously only “likely” as an undoubted fact.

Attempting to dispute Winkler’s case at every turn would be wearisome for all concerned. I can only say that reading through Winkler’s description of the arguments the scholar and theater director John Hudson has put forward for Emilia Bassano as the power behind Shakespeare’s pen makes me remember a dream I used to have when I was more directly involved in these matters a few years ago. In it, I had been accused of some unspecified crime, of which any fair-minded review of the evidence showed I was innocent. But as I entered the courtroom, and saw that the jury was composed half of Shakespeare biographers and half of anti-Stratfordians, I knew at once that my goose was cooked.

Why should it matter, many sensible readers will complain, who wrote Shakespeare’s works, as long as we have them? What difference does it make? In his later life, Sigmund Freud, whom Winkler correctly identifies as an anti-Stratfordian, gave an account of how he discovered psychoanalysis, which was adopted by his biographer Ernest Jones and has since convincingly been shown to be wildly inaccurate, if not positively mendacious. In Jacques Lacan & Co., her influential history of psychoanalysis in France, Élisabeth Roudinesco argued that Freud’s invention couldn’t necessarily be opposed to the mere reality of facts; the genuine truth of this story, she concluded, lay in the way the psychoanalytic movement tells itself the initial fantasies of its birth. One or two recent biographers of Shakespeare have flirted with this postmodern notion of origins, but their scholarly instincts are usually too strong for them not to want to tell the truth about the past, if they were only able to discover it.