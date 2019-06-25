To say that Morrison, the only African American and just one of two American women to have won the Nobel Prize in Literature, has left an indelible impression on the literary world is too limiting a statement. Pieces shows how Morrison transformed fiction by holding fast to her revolutionary worldview: Assert the humanity of black people. The film presents mosaic pieces of Morrison’s life from her childhood in the working-class steel town of Lorain, Ohio, to her journey as a novelist and public intellectual. It’s a dense cultural text that uses archival footage, on-camera interviews with Morrison herself, and additional interviews with Oprah Winfrey, Walter Mosley, Hilton Als, Fran Lebowitz, Sonia Sanchez, and others to form a complete portrait of the artist.

The film presents viewers with two women: Chloe Wofford (Morrison’s birth name) and Toni Morrison (an alias adapted from her Catholic name, Anthony, and her ex-husband’s surname). Wofford is a bookworm, a baker of delicious cakes, a devoted family woman, and, as she jokingly admits, “the one who doesn’t do documentaries.” Morrison is a powerhouse in world literature, an unwitting matriarch in African American letters. Both women are warm and formidable.

In spite of her larger-than-life status, Morrison is captured by Greenfield-Sanders in exceedingly human terms. On-screen, she is just as regal as ever, but now with a twinkle in her eyes. Scenes in which she cheerily recounts moments from her childhood conjure the feeling of sitting at the feet of elders as they wax poetic about the good—yet complicated—old days. Morrison giggles as she tells the story of when she and her sister spelled a word in the dirt and started to sound out the letters f-u-c … before their mother terrified them into wiping the sidewalk clean. She laughs at the absurdity of the Whites Only signs scattered throughout Washington, D.C., during her undergraduate years at Howard University. Her wit shines through in these moments, a reminder that neither the woman nor the writer who directly engages with such serious topics can be joyless.

Pieces surveys Morrison’s life and influences: the origins of her voraciousness for reading, the key ingredient of her infamous carrot cake, the invaluable lessons of her battles with her publisher for fair pay, and the struggles she endured as a single mother writing novels, including ones that were not commercially successful. While stylistically similar to Greenfield-Sanders’s previous work (his three-volume documentary, The Black List, features the same minimalist camera shots and portrait-style interviews), Pieces is more image-driven. It juxtaposes commentary on Morrison’s evolution with layered explorations of racist visuals. Much like the ways in which Morrison’s own works seek to correct the historical misrepresentations of black people, pieces from contemporary artists such as Mickalene Thomas are placed throughout the film, in direct contrast with the bigoted images. The effect is illuminating.