He kept up the loco theme at campaign stops in Tennessee, Minnesota, Kansas, Nevada, Missouri, and Indiana, wielding it against unnamed foes in party politics and the media. At a news conference on October 1, he said of the press: “They’re worse now than ever. They’re loco, but that’s okay. I put up with it.” And on October 10, in an interview with Shannon Bream on Fox News, he went after the Federal Reserve Bank for raising interest rates: “The Fed is going loco and there’s no reason for them to do it.”

But after the midterms, Trump seemed to tire of the adjective, until he broke it out again this week on Twitter. The on-again, off-again pattern resembles his infatuation with another Spanish borrowing: hombres. Trump famously warned of “some bad hombres” coming across the Mexican border in a debate with Hillary Clinton in 2016, and he continued inveighing against “hombres” who were variously “bad” or “tough” or “rough” as part of his alarmist campaign rhetoric on border security. But the word did not join his Twitter repertoire until last month, when he tweeted, “The bad ‘hombres,’ of which there are many, are being detained & will be sent home.” By putting hombres in quotation marks, he was perhaps signaling its foreignness, while at the same time self-consciously quoting his own memorable usage from the debate three years ago. (In Thursday’s loco tweet, the word was both bracketed by quotation marks and capitalized, a one-two punch of Trumpian emphasis.)