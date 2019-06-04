Read: Gumbo, the mysterious history

In 1945, she met and married Edgar “Dooky” Chase Jr., a trumpeter and bandleader. His family owned a small sandwich shop in the Tremé neighborhood of New Orleans, which would become the springboard that she needed. Gradually, she transformed the place into a fine-dining establishment that provided the city’s black community with all the amenities that were available in the white restaurants they were banned from: fine china, heavy napery, crystal glasses, and a menu that reflected African American tastes (such as her rich seafood gumbo and garlicky shrimp Clemenceau). Dooky Chase’s first appeared in The Negro Motorist Green Book in 1948.

The restaurant was a linchpin of black New Orleans life, where very special dates were brought, fraternity and sorority luncheons and dinners were held, and graduations were celebrated. It also became a centerpiece for the changes that were taking place in the city and around the country. When the Freedom Riders were setting off on their perilous journeys, they often went fortified by a meal from Chase’s kitchen. And when they returned beaten and bloodied, they were again soothed by her fare. She served the heroes of the civil-rights movement, such as Thurgood Marshall, Martin Luther King Sr., and Martin Luther King Jr.; the local activist Oretha Castle Haley worked in the restaurant; and an upstairs room of the establishment became the meeting place for black and white political strategists at a time when racial mixing was illegal in the city. Chase’s impeccable reputation (and that of the restaurant) made it unassailable.

Edgar Chase was an impresario who presented the first desegregated concert in New Orleans. So when black musicians came to town, they went to Dooky Chase’s. The restaurant’s three dining rooms had walls adorned with black paintings and photographs, and it still houses one of the major collections of African American art in the city. The list of those who placed their feet under Leah Chase’s tables crosses generations: Sarah Vaughan and Nat King Cole, the Jackson 5, Beyoncé and Jay-Z. Quincy Jones had a standing food order to be express mailed to him, and Ray Charles immortalized the restaurant in his version of the song “Early in the Morning.” Chase famously chided then–presidential candidate Barack Obama for adding hot sauce to her gumbo.

Notables came, but so did everyday people who appreciated the cuisine she served up with love and attention—everyone was a star to Chase. When Hurricane Katrina devastated the city in 2005, Dooky Chase’s was almost lost. But through Chase’s personal grit, and with the help of family, friends, and public fundraisers, the art was rescued and the dining room and kitchens were restored. Chase got back to her business of bringing the world together at the table through food, and she kept at it until her death.