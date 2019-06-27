The PBS NewsHour White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor echoed Costa’s point about polling as a starting place rather than a conclusion, and also noted that President Trump’s campaign messaging had emphasized not policy, but “issues” as a vague category meant to stoke particular emotions in disenchanted voters. “He was running a campaign that wasn’t focused on This is a policy that I’m gonna give you, but more This is the emotion that you’re feeling and I’m gonna make sure that you feel good about America. I hear the fact that you are so frustrated, that even if you have a job, it’s not a good job and that the trade deals have taken all these jobs out of your country,” Alcindor said. “And there’s also this idea that These others, these immigrants, they’re somehow the reason why your life is as hard as it is.”

Costa, who covered both Trump’s presidential campaign and that of Senator Bernie Sanders, reflected on the decisions the Post made in 2014 and the insights they offered. Though the Post’s coverage didn’t always capture the full breadth of resentment Trump had tapped into with his base, the president’s rhetoric was revealing even then: “I had breakfast with Donald Trump, and I had breakfast with Bernie Sanders. And Bernie Sanders gave one of his first interviews to the Post, talking about his campaign,” Costa noted. “We recognized—we tried to recognize—that if you went beyond the polls, there was an opportunity to capture the rising populism and nationalism and racism that was out there.”

Alcindor also emphasized the importance of letting voters explain their own motivations. “If you listen closely enough people will tell you what they’re really thinking. And I think that’s probably something that we’re not doing enough of,” she observed. “We go out to talk about Medicare for All or whatever, and maybe the issue is really healthcare prices and the fact that someone went to the hospital and $25,000 later they can’t pay their bill.”

She continued, referencing a change she’d like to see in the upcoming election cycle’s coverage: “As reporters, this time around I’m hoping that when we go out to do whatever story we’re doing about reparations or whatever, that we sit back and let people tell us what they’re actually feeling and not just stick to the issues that we think are important.”

We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.