During Kelly’s trial, Gaughan also refused to admit any evidence pointing to Kelly’s alleged pattern of behavior, DeRogatis writes. The prosecution was barred from mentioning anything outside the scope of the specific child-pornography charges, including the fact that Kelly had already married the singer Aaliyah using forged court documents that indicated she was 18 (and not 15, as she had actually been at the time). Or that he had settled a dispute out of court, with a young woman named Tiffany Hawkins, who alleged that they began a relationship while she was a minor, and that Kelly became abusive. Prior to the tape’s appearance, Kelly had also married and allegedly abused one of his dancers, Andrea Lee. Though Lee hadn’t sought criminal proceedings, the rumors of Kelly’s persistent behavior had been mounting.

After Kelly’s contentious trial, during which he was found not guilty, DeRogatis reports in Soulless that the singer stopped taking the libido-reducing drugs his handlers insisted on. He stopped seeing Bell. Kelly reportedly abandoned therapy and pharmaceutical interventions following his acquittal; since then, there’s no evidence of him seeking any kind of assistance to curb his behavior. Instead, he met Jerhonda Johnson (now Jerhonda Pace), then only 15 years old, outside the courthouse. Of Kelly’s alleged return to pursuing young girls, DeRogatis told Variety, “We can’t absolve him of this sickness. How many wake-up calls does a person deserve?”

As a teenager, Pace was a Kelly superfan who regularly attended the musician’s trials; like many other young black women in Chicago and beyond, she rejoiced upon his acquittal. “They can’t call him a pedophile anymore,” she said at the time. “They can’t say he likes little girls! They don’t have proof of that, because he’s innocent now, he’s free!”

Now, 11 years later, Kelly is facing 11 new counts of sexual assault and abuse stemming from Pace’s account of their multiyear relationship. Pace first told her story to DeRogatis in a 2017 story for BuzzFeed News; she said she’d been held captive alongside numerous other women as part of a sex cult that Kelly orchestrated. (Kelly has maintained that his relationship with Pace and the other women was consensual; two of them recently defended him in a bizarre interview with CBS News’s Gayle King.)



These harrowing allegations, among others, were also brought forth in Surviving R. Kelly. The singer was arrested and briefly jailed in February, after the documentary inspired a rare groundswell of public backlash and judicial inquiry. But these new charges, for which Kelly is due to appear in court today, are the most serious that have ever been brought against him. Should he be convicted of the felonies, Kelly could face a maximum of 30 years in prison.