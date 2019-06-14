Rosenberg, though, wasn’t thinking about Jessica’s status as the universe’s final girl when she heard the news. “I was like, ‘Couldn’t you have told me that before I put everyone through hell, before I traumatized everybody by leaving?’” She laughed, then sighed. “It was really painful because I love these people so much, and I love this character.”

When Jessica Jones began in 2015, the series looked nothing like other comic-book adaptations. It featured the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s rare female franchise lead, but it wasn’t interested in superheroics or in Jessica’s superstrength. Instead, it examined its protagonist’s life after she’d tried the whole hero thing, failed, and thought she’d escaped from her tormentor, Kilgrave (David Tennant), the mind controller who’d made her his pet. Leaning heavily into noir—Jessica works as a private investigator and has a penchant for brown liquor and grim voice-overs—the show was about an abusive relationship and its aftereffects. “In the world of Marvel Comics, a female antihero—a female anything—is a step forward. But a rape survivor, struggling with P.T.S.D., is a genuine leap,” wrote the critic Emily Nussbaum for The New Yorker. “In a genre format that is often reflexively juvenile about sexuality, Jessica Jones is distinctly adult, an allegory that is unafraid of ugliness.”

In her final episodes, Jessica is still trying to shake off that dark worldview she adopted from her time with Kilgrave. It’s not easy: A serial killer is obsessed with her; her best friend and surrogate sister, Trish Walker (Rachael Taylor), has disappeared; and Jessica’s still grappling with her identity as a hero, which she’s struggled with throughout the show. Said Ritter: “This season’s about [Jessica] really trying to see, like, ‘Am I a hero? Can I be a hero?’”

Spoiler alert: Jessica figures out an answer to those questions. When Rosenberg learned of the series’ cancelation, she had enough time to rework the original cliff-hanger ending she’d envisioned for the season and to allow Jessica to close her final case. The death of the Marvel-Netflix project may have turned Jessica Jones’s third season into a lame duck, but to Rosenberg, it meant an opportunity to wrap up the story, even if she’d been prepared to leave the show in trusted hands. “We came to the party, had a great time,” she joked, “[and we] said goodnight before we were falling over drunk.”

The analogy would probably work better if the party weren’t already over. Though Jessica Jones gets a chance to finish on its own terms, the rest of the Marvel-Netflix lineup ended on tantalizing teases. Still, the muted finale to the Defenders—the unofficial nickname for the four heroes in the original lineup, who came together in a crossover miniseries with the same title—exemplifies the way the streaming landscape has evolved: No single genre dominates, and even a high-profile, highly anticipated experiment such as this one can fizzle out. On the big screen, audiences can’t get enough of superhero films, which have reigned at the box office for years. On TV, though, even superhero stories offered as a collection—with the promise of hours upon hours of narrative—can get kicked to the curb.