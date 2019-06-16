In the 1960s, this future was unimaginable for many women. For most, the idea of “going to the gym” was uncommon, and the word “exercise” might call to mind the “Presidential Fitness Challenge” common in physical-education classes or musclebound bodybuilders. When Missett, then a recent Northwestern graduate, took a fitness test at her local YMCA, the employee puzzled over her results: The rubric had been conceived for a male physique, and Missett’s considerable strength defied his expectations, given that “all” she did was dance.

Back at Chicago’s prestigious Gus Giordano studio where Missett taught dance, she noticed other obstacles to women becoming physically active. Mothers sat to the side as their young daughters practiced; the idea of grown women dancing for fitness, or fun, was unfamiliar. How, Missett wondered, could she design a class that allowed women to enjoy dancing with the same abandon as their uninhibited daughters? She soon got her answer. After she toned down the technique and turned the women away from the mirror, her adult classes filled. Jazzercise—first called Jazz Dance for Fun and Fitness—was born.

While exercise spaces for women existed at the time, they often assumed women valued prettiness and poise over feeling powerful. As early as the 1930s, a Chicago “figure salon” invited women to “soothe the nerves and control the curves,” according to a 1936 piece in the Chicago Daily Tribune. For decades, these businesses were largely owned by men, whose rationale for sex segregation—like having “ladies’ days” at the bodybuilder Vic Tanny’s chain of clubs—was more about maintaining proper distance between the sexes than enabling women to freely enjoy exercise.

But ideas about women’s bodies and who should have agency over them, at the gym and elsewhere, were changing. New research touted the benefits of aerobic exertion, expanding the popular understanding of exercise to include arenas outside of smelly weight rooms. Many proponents of women’s liberation sought to obliterate old ideas about female frailty and celebrated what women’s bodies could do, whether breastfeeding or playing basketball. Along with Missett, women like Jacki Sorensen, who developed the competing “Aerobic Dancing,” and Lydia Bach, who imported Lotte Berk’s barre workout from London, infused this philosophy into exercise.

Jazzercise, with its mostly female clientele and high-energy vibe, was of this moment that Missett seized and helped shape. Her family relocated to San Diego in 1972, where a body-conscious health culture was kicking up. Military wives packed Missett’s classes, which she said she taught so frequently that she nearly permanently lost her voice. When her students’ husbands were reassigned, many of these women were so heartbroken imagining life without Jazzercise that Missett created an official certification program, and then a franchise system, turning exercise into employment for thousands of women and creating global brand ambassadors before such a term existed.