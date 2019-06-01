In writing Wayward Lives, Hartman exhumed the often-buried stories of working-class black women in the early-20th century as they moved to northern cities en masse. She dug into the testimonies of “wayward” young women who had been sent to mental hospitals and reformatories, and into the press coverage of lesser-known entertainers in Harlem. Through deep archival work, Hartman managed to recover the powerful subjectivity of her characters, often by giving voice to their thoughts and desires—and to the music and art they made.

Like Hartman, the Morans are devoted to elevating voices that have not often been heard, and to articulating connections between the highest levels of black society and the lowest. “Two Wings,” which spans nearly three hours, featured performances from some of the leading voices in gospel, jazz, folk, and Western classical music; for the Morans, it was an opportunity to put a version of the black American musical canon into venues that, even today, seldom make space for its full breadth. The Morans’ guest performers throughout the evening included the gospel-piano virtuoso Joseph Joubert; the Imani Winds quintet; the vocalist, pianist, and pastor Smokie Norful; and Wilkerson, who read passages from Other Suns.

As the Morans assembled the “Two Wings” program over a two-year period, they let the Wilkerson book’s stories echo alongside their own family lore. Hall Johnson’s history, for instance, resonated with the narratives from Other Suns, like the one of a doctor who moved his family to L.A. only to find a palm tree burning on his lawn the night he arrived. “It was not unlike the crosses that burned in the South,” Wilkerson writes, “except this was California.”

Hartman’s book, meanwhile, traces a quiet social realignment taking place during this era—what the author calls “the revolution before Gatsby.” Before the flappers caused a stir in the 1920s; before it became socially acceptable for, say, white women to smoke cigarettes in public; and before women had even gained the right to vote, the young women she writes about were stubbornly demanding new forms of personal liberation, simply by living their lives as they pleased. More often gainfully employed than their male counterparts, black women in the early-20th century might have been breadwinners, proud single parents, unapologetic libertines, same-sex spouses, or community leaders. They were engaged in what Hartman describes as “a beautiful experiment in how-to-live”—a process not just of assimilating into the city, but also of rewriting American social norms in their image.

In doing this research, relying mostly on sources that sought to either condemn or corral the women she was writing about, Hartman found herself grappling “with the power and authority of the archive and the limits it sets on what can be known.” Her practice, in this sense, has much in common with the Morans’. Jazz and classical musicians are lovers of archives, and they’re able to unlock powerful emotional and intellectual work from within old material. But the most nuanced practitioners are also troubled by its limitations.