This story reveals the outcome of tonight’s Jeopardy episode.

Like many other articles on the internet today, this piece contains a spoiler about James Holzhauer, the Jeopardy contestant who has been winning money at a rate the show has never seen before.

If you’d rather not know how Holzhauer does on tonight’s episode, you should stop reading now.

The spoiler, as you may have guessed: Holzhauer’s winning streak is over. News of his loss started circulating over the weekend, and The New York Times, The Washington Post, and other outlets piled on Monday morning. Their coy headlines—the Times’ was “What Is a Spoiler? This Story About ‘Jeopardy!’ Phenom James Holzhauer”—ostensibly hid the outcome of tonight’s show, but their use of the word spoiler no doubt indicated to some readers that Holzhauer’s 32-game streak had ended.

Of course, spoiler could also have been hinting at a Holzhauer win, seeing as tonight had the potential to be a milestone for him. Going into this game, his cumulative winnings on the show totaled $2,462,216—only about $60,000 short of what Ken Jennings had won during his 74-game streak in 2004. Had Holzhauer won tonight, it’s likely that he would have broken Jennings’s record, given that Holzhauer had been averaging about $75,000 in winnings a night.