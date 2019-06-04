The result? “Some more exciting games, some more volatile scores,” Saunders said. Players’ numbers might fluctuate more rapidly, enhancing the drama.

Tactics, though, were only one element of Holzhauer’s success, and perhaps the most easily replicated. His trivia prowess and buzzer timing were also crucial. Trivia-wise, Saunders thinks that “people probably could study enough to get to James’s level of knowledge, but that would take a lot of work.” As for the buzzer, “That’s probably going to be the most difficult thing for people to replicate,” Saunders said, calling Holzhauer “a rare talent” in that regard.

When I asked Brad Rutter, who has won the most money overall on Jeopardy, whether future contestants might follow Holzhauer’s example, he made the point that Holzhauer held the advantage of being able to look at money on Jeopardy as a gambler does—primarily as a score, not cash. “Most people don’t have the experience of doing that,” Rutter told me. “The numbers do have dollar signs in front of them, so it’s hard not to think of them as actual money.” He thought this component of Holzhauer’s edge would be tough to emulate.

At any rate, Saunders noted that any changes in play will likely not be discernible until September (at the earliest), when Jeopardy’s next season will start airing. Holzhauer’s final episode was taped in mid-March, which means that his win streak was over before shows featuring him started airing—and which in turn means that any Jeopardy hopeful looking to borrow from his tactics wouldn’t appear on TV anytime soon.

Those tactics helped Holzhauer win prize money at an unprecedented pace. He ultimately fell just short of the regular-season-winnings record set by Ken Jennings in 2004, but—putting the prestige of record-setting aside for a moment—he made about as much money as Jennings did.

It took Jennings 74 wins to make $2.52 million, while Holzhauer made $2.46 million after only 32 victories. If Jeopardy were a job, Holzhauer was more than twice as productive as Jennings.

Which raises a sort of fundamental question: What is the point of being on Jeopardy? Is it to stay on the show for as long as possible, reliably dispatching all challengers night after night, as Jennings did? Or is it to collect as much cash as possible on each show, as Holzhauer did?

Holzhauer himself doesn’t actually think there was a trade-off. “Gamblers have two conflicting goals: maximizing long-term winnings while minimizing the chance of going broke,” he wrote to me in an email. “This limits your bet sizes in sports, but I think the goals actually work symbiotically on Jeopardy, i.e. I actually increase my chances of winning by making seemingly overaggressive bets.”

When I asked Jennings whether the cash or the wins carry more weight, he argued for the primacy of the win streak. “I guess the dollar total matters a few months later when the check from Sony [which produces the show] arrives,” he wrote in an email. “But when you’re standing on that set, believe me, the only thing that matters is whether you win that game or you don’t.”