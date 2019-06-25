For A Bath Full of Ecstasy, the band’s seventh album, the members dabbled with new means toward straightforwardness. Participating in writing sessions for Katy Perry’s last album resulted in some tracks for this one. For the first time in the group’s history, as well, they brought in outside producers, including Philippe Zdar of the influential French house duo Cassius (horrifyingly, Zdar died in the same week that A Bath Full of Ecstasy and Cassius’s album Dreems were released). The less-insular approach helps explain the triumph of a song like “Hungry Child.” It’s not quite subverting any of the dance tropes it wrangles, including wristwatch tick-tocks, crest-and-ebb dynamics, gospel breakdowns, and raw, desperate pleas of desire in the lyrics. But the band’s employing them extremely well, piecing them together with a jeweler’s eye.

The group has been cagey about whether the title A Bath Full of Ecstasy refers to drug use, but in any reading, it fits the music. Hot Chip knows that ecstasy doesn’t always mean an overjoyed high; it can entail equanimity, kinship, and being present. The bath visual fits all the sonic details that seem to bubble and fizz, and many passages of the songs impart the sensation of dunking and resurfacing. On the warmhearted stunner of an opener “Melody of Love,” electronic air pockets head upward as piano chords give a falling feeling. A trio of songs at the end of the album cruise on metronomic rhythms and a froth of keyboards and guitar: the Whirlpool-in-the-hotel-room comedown.

Between those soaks, the band reasserts its experimental pop prowess as it flirts and parries with the saccharine. “Spell” arrives as clenched, paranoid funk but loosens up with choruses whose interlocking refrains might make you think of a cage of butterflies being opened. The title track saunters softly like a Fleetwood Mac tune, and its karaoke potential is complicated by oh-so-tender vocal effects. The sleeper hit could be “Positive,” whose sleek-sounding and socially-conscious verses address someone who’s unfairly “despised, contaminated, defeated, isolated.” Then comes the hook, with Goddard irresistibly chanting, “We get together sometimes / talk about how we used to get together sometimes.” It’s tough to know exactly how the various lyrical concepts of the song relate. But Hot Chip is ineffably doing something new with classic dynamics—a down into an up, and an up laced with down.

The words on A Bath Full of Ecstasy ask the listener to stop and simply appreciate—“All you need is here / it’s moving in the air,” goes the first song—even while asserting the difficulty of doing so. “If I call myself a rational man, I know that this means nothing at all,” Goddard sings on “Clear Blue Skies,” a love song. But his band has all along lived with the paradoxes of pleasure, and the rational proof is right there: It feels good to let music like this move you.

