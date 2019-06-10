The fate of Celeste and Perry’s twin boys, who showed early signs of violent behavior in Season 1, hangs over the show’s second season. Celeste seems petrified that Josh (Cameron Crovetti) and Max (Nicholas Crovetti) will take after their father. In charting Celeste’s fears, Big Little Lies unfurls the kind of psychological inquiry it has mastered: Is violence inherited? Without the continuing specter of their father’s abuse, can the twins develop a healthy understanding of self, of relationships, of family?

Celeste’s twins, whose early years were spent in a house shaped by their father’s abuse of their mother, provoke much of the forward-facing analysis the new season offers. Following Perry’s death, it’s understandable that the series would home in on the far-ranging effects of his violence. Mary Louise, who injects some welcome frisson into the women’s dynamics, also inadvertently vocalizes the tensions that undergirded Celeste and Perry’s outwardly perfect relationship. “Your daddy was the most amazing man, and you were so lucky to have him. And it’s very unfair and wrong that he died, and you still feel angry about it, don’t you?” she tells Max and Josh at dinner one evening after the two have fought again. “The other day, I was with some friends and their sons were not a patch on your dad. Not a patch. I felt so angry—angry!—that their mediocre, spindly, pudgy, balding, middle-management sons were still alive, and my Perry—my Perry!—I just wanted to scream.”

Another underlying tension, of course, is that Mary Louise is the person who raised Perry. While pondering how Perry could’ve become the man Celeste knew, Season 2 also addresses a detail revealed at the end of the prior season: Perry raped Jane during a one-night stand years ago and subsequently fathered her son, Ziggy (Iain Armitage). In a gorgeously lit scene late in the premiere, Celeste asks Jane why she’s not cashing checks, presumably for back child support, from Perry. “It’s rape money, you know I can’t do that,” Jane offers, and Celeste reminds her of a financial fact that doubles as a treatise on inheritance: “Ziggy’s entitled to it. He’s part of Perry’s estate.”

The series offers plenty of nuanced commentary on Perry’s behavior, and it resists the temptation to depict masculinity as some sort of good-evil binary. Some of the show’s most deft treatment of male characters and their motivations is now emerging via the development of its less-explored characters. Bonnie, for instance, is finally getting some much-needed backstory. As she distances herself from friends and family, Bonnie creates opportunities for others to bridge that gap. The Perry-shaped wedge in her marriage leads to one of the more revelatory discussions between the men of Big Little Lies.

In one conversation, Bonnie’s rugged husband, Nathan (James Tupper)—who is also Madeline’s ex—begs Madeline’s husband, Ed (Adam Scott) for help reaching out to Bonnie. “Could I ask you a big favor? Could you maybe take her out to lunch?” Nathan begs Ed. “You’ve always been better at talking to women than I have. You certainly got Madeline in a way I never could. I think you might be able to get [Bonnie] to open up, you know? You have your little way.” Ed balks at that characterization, suggesting that he’s not uniquely equipped to speak to women—and that Nathan needs to try harder, to not accept that trite essentialism.